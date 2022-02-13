ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Showrunner Calls the Show the 'Novel Tolkien Never Wrote'

By Jake Vyper
epicstream.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleShowrunner Patrick McKay talks about the The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Amazon Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will delve into an epic origin story imagined by J.R.R. Tolkien but never fleshed out.Vanity Fair recently shared an expansive preview that give us...

epicstream.com

Comments / 1

Related
Distractify

Who's the Actress Behind the Armorer in 'The Book of Boba Fett'?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Episode 5 of The Book of Boba Fett on Disney Plus. During Episode 5 of The Book of Boba Fett, Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) reunites with two of his fellow Mandalorians, the armorer and Paz Vizsla (Tait Fletcher). Both the armorer and Paz are believers in 'The Way of the Mandalore,' a Mandalorian creed that forbids its followers from ever taking their helmets off. So, we hear the armorer's voice, but we never see what she looks like.
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

Reacher Review: Amazon's Jack Reacher Captures His Size, But Not Quite His Potential

Back in 2011, fans of Jack Reacher, the popular character from Lee Child's books from the late 1990s to the present, got their wish to see the massive, 6-foot-5-inch former military major on the big screen when Paramount Pictures announced it was adapting Child's 2005 book One Shot. And the man it picked to play Jack Reacher was... 5-foot-7-inch Tom Cruise. While Cruise is a bona fide action star and starred in two Jack Reacher films, he could fit in Jack Reacher's pocket. That wrong gets righted in Amazon Prime Video's Reacher, which reclaims the character as Child intended: as a totally yoked he-man who can bench 350 and double-pump dunk without a stepladder. Or at the very least reach the mugs from the top cupboard.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Jackson
Popculture

Major Tom Selleck Western Hits HBO Max

There are more ways to see Tom Selleck and his mustache than just waiting to turn on CBS at 10 p.m. ET on Fridays. Some of the Blue Bloods star's other movies and shows are available on streaming platforms. At the start of this year, one of his best-known Westerns, Quigley Down Under, became available on HBO Max.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

The Book of Boba Fett Star Jennifer Beals Reacts to Garsa Fwip's Death

Chapter 6 was an explosive episode, literally. I think I speak for every fan when I say that The Book of Boba Fett's latest episode has got to be one of the best Star Wars content we've gotten since Disney's acquisition of the franchise back in 2012 and that says a lot. Chapter 6 started off with a major bang, seeing the returns of familiar faces like Cobb Vanth, Ahsoka Tano, Luke Skywalker, and Grogu and basically served as a bridge to The Mandalorian's upcoming third season.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Netflix Reveals First Teaser of Mark Ruffalo and Ryan Reynolds in a New Sci-fi Adventure The Adam Project

Netflix Reveals First Teaser of Mark Ruffalo and Ryan Reynolds in a New Sci-fi Adventure The Adam Pr. The Adam Project was one of the 2022 film lineups revealed last February 3, 2022. The list features upcoming projects like The Gray Man, The Mother, and Knives Out 2. The Adam Project features Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldaña, and Jennifer Garner in the new Sci-fi adventure film.
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

The Book of Boba Fett Possibly Confirmed Who Saved Grogu During Order 66

Grogu's savior during Order 66 may have been revealed in The Book of Boba Fett!. There is little doubt that fans were delighted when Grogu finally appeared in The Book of Boba Fett. After all, it was awesome to see the youngling taking his Jedi training seriously but it was also teased that he would soon be reunited with Din Djarin. But is it possible that Chapter Six also revealed who it was that saved Grogu during Order 66? An interesting connection to Star Wars: The Clone Wars may have confirmed the mystery savior!
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Lord Of The Rings#Showrunners#The Rings Of Power#Vanity Fair#Hobbit#Arondir
IndieWire

‘Jack Reacher’ Author on Tom Cruise Casting: ‘I Think That the Size Thing is Important’

For many fans of Lee Childs’ “Jack Reacher” books the new Amazon series is a second chance to get the casting right. The series was previously adapted into two films starring Tom Cruise as the titular character, 2012’s “Jack Reacher” and its 2016 sequel “Jack Reacher: Never Go Back.” While those movies were moderately successful, critics felt like Cruise’s casting ignored one of the most important aspects of the books. Jack Reacher is known for being a physically imposing character, described in one book as “extremely tall, extremely broad, long-armed and long-legged” with “hands the size of dinner plates.” No matter...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Peter Dinklage Said the Seven Dwarfs Are an Insult, but the Reality Is More Complex

Emmy-winning actor Peter Dinklage has made a point of refusing to take stereotypical roles commonly reserved for little people (LP), but he’s never been one to address the challenges that he and other LP actors face in Hollywood. That changed during an interview on Marc Maron’s January 24 “WTF” podcast. During a conversation regarding Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” Dinklage praised Disney for casting a Latina actress as Snow White but condemned them for continuing to present what he believed were outdated stereotypes. “Literally no offense to anything, but I was sort of taken aback,”...
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Mandalorian Report Hints at Season 3 Release Window on Disney+

A possible time frame for the Season 3 release of Star Wars: The Mandalorian has been revealed, with the popular Disney+ series leaning towards a late 2022 premiere. While fans have waited for Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin and Grogu, aka Baby Yoda, to continue their adventures, the duo made surprise appearances in The Book of Boba Fett. The Mandalorian has essentially taken over Episodes 5 and 6 of Book of Boba Fett, continuing the storyline from the Season 2 finale and sending Boba Fett stars Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen to the background. Now, a new report gives an insight as to when The Mandalorian Season 3 will return.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
The Guardian

The Guardian view on Jack Reacher: enduring appeal

It’s 25 years since James Grant, who had recently been made redundant from his position as an executive at Granada TV, published his first Jack Reacher thriller under the pseudonym Lee Child. There are now more bestselling books than years separating the author from his former career. The stories follow the dealings of the eponymous Reacher, a demobbed military policeman, who wanders the US unencumbered by possessions save a toothbrush and a passport. Along the way he solves crimes and deals comprehensively, often violently, with the bad guys. Despite the apparently blokeish content, with its technical descriptions of weaponry, deadpan sentences and lengthy fight scenes, they are nevertheless popular among a number of impeccably distinguished British literary women – Kate Atkinson, Dame Margaret Drabble and Lady Antonia Fraser among them. (And to be fair, not just women: Philip Pullman and the great Japanese novelist Haruki Murakami are also admirers.)
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

Take a First Look at Amazon's 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Series

Amazon has revealed the official first look images of its upcoming The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series, an adaptation from J.R.R. Tolkien‘s mythical world. The images were released on Vanity Fair as a part of the first-look feature that gives fans a glimpse of Middle-Earth. The series is set to take place in the Second Age of Middle-Earth, before the War of the Ring and the appearance of Frodo and Bilbo. The storyline follows the cast of characters as they confront the re-emerging and long-feared evil that hovers over Middle-Earth.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Reacher’ on Amazon Prime, A Fun, Pulpy Yarn About A Guy Who Walks And Fights To His Own Beat

Tom Cruise who? While Maverick once brought author Lee Child’s Jack Reacher character to life in two decent action films, the heads who go back with the book series have taken to the Internet in droves to proclaim Amazon Prime Video’s Reacher as more faithful to the bestselling novels in the size and shape of the titular ex-military investigator. Amazon is also touting Reacher as its #1 series. So what’s all the fuss about?
TV SERIES
GAMINGbible

Amazon's Lord Of The Rings Teaser Shows First Look At Sauron's Master

There is a whole lot of mystery surrounding Amazon Prime's new TV show based on the Middle-earth continent from The Lord Of The Rings. Even the title The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power, was kept under lock and key until just last month. This is despite the show being in production for around 18 months. What we do know is that the series is set in Middle-earth's second age, so a kind of prequel to the trilly's third.
TV SERIES
Elite Daily

Netflix's 2022 New Movie Slate Is Packed With A-List Actors

Since Netflix debuted House of Cards in 2013, it has been primarily known as a streaming service for original TV series, albeit ones that drop all episodes at once so they can be watched like an extra-long movie. But since the release of 2018’s Mudbound, it’s also become a place for feature films starring A-list actors. In 2021, Netflix announced a movie slate so vast, it necessitates debuting more than one new original film a week. To follow that up, Netflix’s 2022 new movie slate looks to top that, and brings a cavalcade of stars to the party as well.
MOVIES
Polygon

Where’s Gandalf in Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power?

Even though Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power won’t premiere until September, its media blitz already has fans with their ears pricked. The first teaser for the series set in the world of J.R.R. Tolkien aired during the Super Bowl and had plenty of visuals to look at — but a lot less story.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy