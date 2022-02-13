JBU updates COVID-19 protocols

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. ( KNWA/KFTA ) — John Brown University is updating its COVID-19 protocols.

Starting Monday the school will no longer require masks in classes unless the teacher is considered high risk. Students will be notified if their classes are affected.

Masks will also no longer be required in chapel, however they are still recommended for anyone on the university’s campus.

