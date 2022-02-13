ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Siloam Springs, AR

JBU updates COVID-19 protocols

By Tristan Hill
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gs35K_0eDQIcpo00

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. ( KNWA/KFTA ) — John Brown University is updating its COVID-19 protocols.

Starting Monday the school will no longer require masks in classes unless the teacher is considered high risk. Students will be notified if their classes are affected.

Masks will also no longer be required in chapel, however they are still recommended for anyone on the university’s campus.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Education
Siloam Springs, AR
Education
Local
Arkansas Sports
City
Siloam Springs, AR
Local
Arkansas Coronavirus
Siloam Springs, AR
Sports
Siloam Springs, AR
Health
Local
Arkansas Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#John Brown University#College#Jbu#Nexstar Media Inc
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Two Springdale teachers get Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching is the highest honors a grade school teacher can get for science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and computer science. To have two teachers in one district get this award, Springdale Public School says it exemplifies its teachers’ energy to the classroom every […]
SPRINGDALE, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Arkansas and Oklahoma to partner on U.S. 412 interstate study

NORTHWEST, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas and Oklahoma Departments of Transportation are teaming up to try and bring part of U.S. 412 up to interstate standards and launched a study to look more into this. The Arkansas Highway Commission approved a proposal for the Arkansas Department of Transportation to partner in the study. “There is […]
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
564K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy