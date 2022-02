Cult-loved label BY FAR has unveiled a new lineup of handbags and shoes for the Cruise 2022 season. The collection takes inspiration from the ’80s, featuring a wide range of colors and prints. Grained and gloss grained leathers are embossed with crocodile and geometric patterns on silhouettes such as the Alfie, a mini-sized purse with BF branding on the front; the Amber, a shoulder style with minimal details; the Amira, an elongated silhouette; and the Baby Cush, one of BY FAR’s bestsellers. The handbags are accompanied by BF-brand scarves made of lightweight material for all-season wear.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 6 DAYS AGO