Economy

Author Chris Leonard: Economy is in a “fragile and volatile position right now due to Fed actions

By WVIK, Quad Cities NPR
wvik.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Leonard talks about his new book, The Lord’s of Easy Money: How the...

www.wvik.org

Forbes

Markets: Volatility Reigns But Economy Too Fragile For Latest Rate Spike

This morning, Friday, February 11, I decided to write this blog about why the spike in interest rates on Thursday was way overdone, as the underlying economy was weakening, not strengthening. Before I finished writing, the fixed income markets had reversed most of Thursday’s long-term rate spike and some on the shorter end. Looks to us like this was due to short covering as a result of the White House’s announcement that a Russian invasion of the Ukraine was near. Markets, of course, react to much more than the underlying economics, as is the case here. Nevertheless, those economics remain the anchor. And, regardless of the market’s volatility, this blog explores why the anchor, the underlying economics, won’t support rising rates and why we think they will go lower once the scare about Fed hawkishness abates.
BUSINESS
Reuters

U.S. short-term rate futures pare back odds of Fed inter-meeting move

NEW YORK, Feb 14 (Reuters) - U.S. short-term interest rate futures on Monday reflected a reduced chance of an interest rate increase by the Federal Reserve before its two-day March policy meeting. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, a voter on the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee, told Bloomberg last...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Fed, split over opening rate bid, may put weight on February data

WASHINGTON, Feb 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Federal Reserve officials continued sparring over how aggressively to begin upcoming interest rate increases at their March meeting, with a final inflation reading just ahead of the two-day session taking on potentially outsized importance. St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard on Monday reiterated...
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

The Federal Reserve needs to 'front-load' rate hikes to save the central bank's credibility in the face of soaring inflation, St. Louis Fed's James Bullard says

The central bank needs to accelerate its pace of hiking interest rates as inflation surges, said St. Louis Fed chief James Bullard. "I do think we need to front-load more of our planned removal of accommodation than we would have previously," he told CNBC. Bullard also said he will "convince"...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Fed's Bullard Maintains Stance For 1% Rate Hike By July

St. Louis Federal Reserve President Jim Bullard announced last week that he had become significantly more hawkish following the hottest inflation reading in almost 40 years. He was calling for a full percentage point of interest rate hikes over the next three U.S. central bank policy meetings. He didn't waver from his stance Monday morning.
BUSINESS
Modesto Bee

Economist Krugman: Fed Shouldn’t Go Too Far on Rates

While most economists are talking about the Federal Reserve raising interest rates more aggressively after Thursday’s news of raging inflation, Nobel laureate economist Paul Krugman says the Fed shouldn’t go overboard. Consumer price soared 7.5% in the 12 months through January, the biggest increase in almost 40 years.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Fed's Daly advocates for a 'measured' approach as rate hike expectations rise

The Federal Reserve should be measured in its path to raise interest rates, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said Sunday. "History tells us with Fed policy, that abrupt and aggressive action can actually have a destabilizing effect on the very growth and price stability we're trying to achieve," Daly said.
BUSINESS
Reuters

U.S. Fed staff reported securities trades -WSJ

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Two senior U.S. Federal Reserve staffers reported a series of financial market trades in early 2020 at a time when the central bank was putting in place emergency measures to prop up the economy at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.
ECONOMY
Literary Hub

Christopher Leonard on How Quantitative Easing is Imperiling the US Economy

Hosted by Andrew Keen, Keen On features conversations with some of the world’s leading thinkers and writers about the economic, political, and technological issues being discussed in the news, right now. In this episode, Andrew is joined by Christopher Leonard, the author of The Lords of Easy Money: How...
ECONOMY

