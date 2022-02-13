Author Chris Leonard: Economy is in a “fragile and volatile position right now due to Fed actions

This morning, Friday, February 11, I decided to write this blog about why the spike in interest rates on Thursday was way overdone, as the underlying economy was weakening, not strengthening. Before I finished writing, the fixed income markets had reversed most of Thursday’s long-term rate spike and some on the shorter end. Looks to us like this was due to short covering as a result of the White House’s announcement that a Russian invasion of the Ukraine was near. Markets, of course, react to much more than the underlying economics, as is the case here. Nevertheless, those economics remain the anchor. And, regardless of the market’s volatility, this blog explores why the anchor, the underlying economics, won’t support rising rates and why we think they will go lower once the scare about Fed hawkishness abates.

BUSINESS ・ 22 HOURS AGO