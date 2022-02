The Canadian truckers who are protesting the countries COVID-19 restrictions at the Canadiana/Michigan border have now forced automakers to shut down. This protest from Canadian truckers at the border of Michigan is something you won't see on the California and Mexico border that is for sure. I get people should have the right to protest but when it is disruptive to society as a whole, something needs to be done.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO