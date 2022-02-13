GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger says he expects Giuliani to comply with Jan. 6 committee subpoena

Election-integrity watchdogs are sounding the alarm as Trump allies take control of swing states' election machinery. Here's everything you need to know. Acolytes of Donald Trump, galvanized by his false claims of voter fraud, are laying the groundwork for overturning future elections by commandeering state and county election systems. A major reason Trump failed in his efforts to overturn the 2020 election is that state and local election officials, many of them Republicans, certified the results over Trump's objections and threats. In response, Trump allies such as far-right nativist Steve Bannon have launched a campaign to replace principled officials with Trump allies, from the lowest county volunteer up to states' top election officials. Next time, the battered guardrails that held firm in 2020 might be gone, said Wendy Weiser of the Brennan Center for Justice. "This is a giant crisis," she said. "We've never seen anything like that before."

ELECTIONS ・ 1 DAY AGO