GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger says he expects Giuliani to comply with Jan. 6 committee subpoena

By Grayson Quay
 1 day ago
Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) said on CBS' Face the Nation Sunday that he expects former President Donald Trump's one-time attorney Rudy Giuliani to comply with the Jan. 6 committee's subpoena. Host Margaret Brennan asked Kinzinger if the former New York City mayor...

All you need to know about everything that matters. The Week provides essential commentary and analysis alongside the most necessary news items of the day.

