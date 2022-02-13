Fire underneath Grand Haven mobile home is extinguished

Grand Haven Public Safety extinguished a fire beneath a mobile home Sunday morning.

At 9:48 a.m. Sunday, the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety responded to a report of a fire at the Village Green Mobile Home Park on Robbins Road. Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered fire smoldering behind skirting underneath a mobile home, which was was extinguished with a fire extinguisher.

Damage was minimal and there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire was defective heat tape.

Grand Haven Public Safety was assisted at the scene by Grand Haven Township Fire/Rescue and North Ottawa Community Hospital paramedics.

