Grand Haven, MI

Fire underneath Grand Haven mobile home is extinguished

By FOX 17 News
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 1 day ago
Grand Haven Public Safety extinguished a fire beneath a mobile home Sunday morning.

At 9:48 a.m. Sunday, the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety responded to a report of a fire at the Village Green Mobile Home Park on Robbins Road. Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered fire smoldering behind skirting underneath a mobile home, which was was extinguished with a fire extinguisher.

Damage was minimal and there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire was defective heat tape.

Grand Haven Public Safety was assisted at the scene by Grand Haven Township Fire/Rescue and North Ottawa Community Hospital paramedics.

#Mobile Home#Fire Extinguisher#Grand Haven Public Safety
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

