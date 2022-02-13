GBPD: Witness stops would-be carjacker at train station

Police arrested a man on charges of attempted carjacking at the Grover Beach train station on Sunday morning.

At about 6:26 a.m., Grover Beach Police officers were dispatched to a call of a reported disturbance in the train station parking lot at 180 W. Grand Ave. The caller said that a man was being pinned to the ground near a vehicle in the parking lot.

Officers were nearby and arrived quickly to find an adult man being held to the ground by witnesses.

Witnesses told them that while a woman was waiting at the train station, a man pushed her away from her vehicle. After a fight, he was able to get into the driver's seat and start the vehicle.

A witness nearby got involved and was able to remove the man from the vehicle before he could drive it away. The witness held the man down until police officers arrived.

Police arrested Sergio Deharo, 26, of Azuza, for attempted carjacking. Deharo, who is currently on parole, was booked at the San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of attempted carjacking, resisting arrest and parole violation.

His bond is set at $150,000.