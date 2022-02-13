ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Brady Jokingly Tweets a Super Bowl LVI Calendar Reminder

 1 day ago
It's been less than a month since Tom Brady formally announced his retirement from professional football, and it seems the seven-time Super Bowl champion forgot to update his calendar to reflect that.

On the morning of Super Bowl Sunday, Brady tweeted a screenshot of his lock screen with a reminder for Super Bowl LVI starting at noon. The reminder was time sensitive as well.

His caption, censored by the now retired quarterback himself, just read “S---...”

The 44-year-old is used to playing in the game, and he even holds the title of reigning MVP. However, now that Brady is retired (which he announced on Feb. 1), his life isn‘t as centered around football and the NFL.

Speaking of the NFL, the league's Twitter account had quite the response to Brady.

“There's always next year...” the tweet read, along with the eyes emoji.

It sounds like the NFL, along with millions of Brady fans, hopes that the quarterback has a very short retirement.

