Local students thank healthcare workers with drawings and thank you notes

Yuma Regional Medical Center will be putting up the artwork around employee entrances for Valentine's Day - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Typically healthcare staff at Yuma Regional Medical Center walk into work seeing blank walls. But on Monday, Feb 14, they’ll be welcomed by artwork from kids who want to say thank you.

Machele Headington, YRMC's vice president of marketing and communications, says it's all to help provide some recognition.

“We really thought we wanted to find a way to inspire them to keep going and there’s nothing like hugs from a little kid right that can do that”

YRMC is doing what they call "Hugs for Healthcare Workers."

The hospital reached out to local schools for students to provide artwork to place at employee entrances.

Different drawings and notes are being displayed for employees to look at.

Everything from hands symbolizing hugs, to plain thank you notes are being put up.

“Every message is special I think, and so yeah we’re excited to be able to share them with our employees,” Headington said.

YRMC says when they asked the schools if they wanted to participate, they were happy to do so.

“You know it’s good for the kids I think too, we hear from the teachers, to be able to do something nice for the community, so it’s also I think a good kindness sharing moment," Headington said.

The hospital also says after another recent COVID surge which left workers exhausted, they hope the artwork can give them some extra motivation this Valentine’s Day.

