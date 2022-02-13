ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Welling set for action-thriller Deep Six

By Gary Collinson
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Smallville star Tom Welling is set to lead the cast of Deep Six, an action-thriller from writer-director Scott Windhauser (Death in Texas). The film will see Welling as Terry, a man who “is released early from prison only to...

Related
flickeringmyth.com

Aaron Eckhart and Nina Dobrev to star in action thriller The Bricklayer

Aaron Eckhart (The Dark Knight) and Nina Dobrev (The Vampire Diaries) have joined the espionage action thriller The Bricklayer from director Renny Harlin (The Legend of Hercules) according to Deadline. The Bricklayer sees “someone is blackmailing the CIA by assassinating foreign journalists and making it look like the agency is...
MOVIES
southernillinoisnow.com

Halle Berry brings the action in her latest thriller ‘Moonfall’

Halle Berry has starred in a couple of action movies recently, including Bruised and John Wick: Chapter Three — Parabellum. Now there’s Moonfall, out today. The 55-year-old actress tells ABC News she’s enjoying her action star status, especially with this film. “I love the diversity of being...
MOVIES
uticaphoenix.net

Cara Delevingne to Star in Eco-Action Thriller ‘The Climb’

Sales company Beta Cinema has picked up the eco-thriller “The Climb,” starring Cara Delevingne. Based on true events, the film tells the story of a Greenpeace-led protest action against Shell’s plans to drill in the Arctic, when female activists scale the tallest building in Europe, London’s Shard.
MOVIES
heyuguys.com

New trailer lands for action thriller ‘The Lazarus Project’

Sky has revealed a first look trailer for new Sky Original drama ‘The Lazarus Project,’ a riveting and gripping 8-part action thriller from acclaimed writer Joe Barton. When George (Essiedu) wakes up one day and finds himself reliving a day from months ago, he thinks he’s lost his mind. All of his recent milestones have been undone, including his success at work and his marriage to the love of his life Sarah (Clive). Worst of all, he seems to be the only one who has noticed what’s happened.
TV & VIDEOS
GeekTyrant

Adrien Brody Joins Chris Evans in Romantic Action-Thriller GHOSTED

Adrian Brody is set to star alongside Chris Evans and Ana de Armas in Apple Original Films’ Ghosted, which is coming from director Dexter Fletcher (Rocketman). There aren’t any story details to share for the film, but it’s described as a high-concept romantic action-adventure film. The film should be decent, though, as the script was written by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (Deadpool, Zombieland), and they are also producing.
MOVIES
First Showing

Netflix Trailer for Corrupt Cop French Action Thriller Movie 'Restless'

"What if I told the police where you buried Barcelo?" Netflix has revealed the official trailer for a French action-thriller titled Restless, also known as Sans répit, arriving on Netflix later this month. Another of these French films about a sketchy cop getting into trouble. After going to extremes to cover up an accident, a corrupt cop's life spirals out of control when he starts receiving threats from a mysterious witness. When the investigation of the missing person is given to one of his colleagues, and an anonymous witness tries to blackmail him, things start to get really out of hand. Franck Gastambide stars, with Simon Abkarian, Michael Abiteboul, Tracy Gotoas, Jemima West, & Serge Hazanavicius. Damn this looks intense! When the French want to go big on action, they go all out with all kinds of explosive action. Check this out.
TV & VIDEOS
First Showing

Shawn Doyle in Hitman Action Thriller 'The Last Mark' Official Trailer

"Forget about the girl! Get out of here." Epic Pictures has revealed the trailer for an indie hitman action movie titled The Last Mark, yet another movie repeating pretty much the same plot of a hitman who has to do one last job before he retires. But he can't take out this person because it's a woman. Oh how original. This film opens on VOD at the beginning of March if anyone wants to watch. After a young woman witnesses a mob hit, a seasoned assassin and his psychotic partner must track her down before she turns them in, but she proves to be the hardest mark to kill. The Last Mark is directed by Reem Morsi and stars Alexia Fast, Shawn Doyle, Bryce Hodgson, Josh Cruddas, and Jonas Chernick. There's not much to see here, it doesn't look any good. The poster is the best part about this release, and it's not even that impressive either.
MOVIES
First Showing

Ben Affleck & Ana de Armas in Thriller 'Deep Water' Teaser Trailer

"Why are you the only man who wants to stay with me?" Hulu has revealed a teaser trailer on Valentine's Day for the psychological thriller Deep Water, about a married couple who have fallen out of love. The film stars Ben Affleck & Ana de Armas and is skipping theaters entirely, heading straight to Hulu this March. This is the project when Affleck & de Armas first met and started dating, even though their romance as seen through the gossip rags seems a lot like the plot of the film anyway. Their loveless marriage is held together only by a precarious arrangement whereby, in order to avoid the messiness of divorce, Melinda is allowed to take any number of lovers as long as she does not desert her family. But her husband becomes a suspect when her lovers start showing up dead. Is he the one with a problem or is something else going on? The cast also includes Tracy Letts, Rachel Blanchard, Lil Rel Howery, Finn Wittrock, Jacob Elordi, Dash Mihok, and Kristen Connolly. This is one sultry teaser, oh my!! Don't even need to see more than this.
MOVIES
/Film

Blacklight Review: An Action Star Shows His Age In This Plodding Thriller

Danny Glover was 41 years old when, as Roger Murtaugh in the first "Lethal Weapon," he said that he was "too old for this sh*t." At the ripe old age of 41, Liam Neeson was starring in Steven Spielberg's "Schindler's List," still more than a decade away from portraying men with particular sets of skills that enabled him to become a late-stage action hero. But the era of Neeson headlining movies like "Taken" to the score of hundreds of millions of dollars at the box office has faded away. Neeson is still out here, gamely appearing in B-level action-thrillers but increasingly — and especially as he's months away from turning 70 — age is taking its toll. Among its takeaways, his latest picture, the flat and dull "Blacklight" implies that here, finally, is a man too old for this s**t.
MOVIES
fox5atlanta.com

Liam Neeson talks new action-thriller 'Blacklight'

ATLANTA - From the award-winning "Schindler’s List" to the international blockbuster Taken, Liam Neeson has a long history of drawing big crowds to the box office. That legacy is likely to extend with the actor’s new action-thriller "Blacklight," which opens in theaters Friday. "Blacklight" finds Neeson taking on...
MOVIES
E! News

See Jamie Dornan Leave Mr. Grey Behind for Gritty New Series

Watch: TV Shows That Shaped 2021: "Bridgerton," "Squid Games" & More!. But...could this man be Christian Grey and he just doesn't remember?. On Feb. 10, HBO Max released the first trailer for its new series The Tourist, starring Jamie Dornan, ahead of its March 3 premiere date. The Fifty Shades of Grey actor stars as a man who wakes up in an Australian hospital with amnesia. "A single clue starts him along a frantic journey to remember who he is and why someone wants him dead," the series description reads. "In the small town of Burnt Ridge, any news is big news, and not everyone can be trusted."
TV SERIES
Variety

Cillian Murphy: Final Season of ‘Peaky Blinders’ Is ‘Richest and Deepest’ to Date

Click here to read the full article. SPOILER ALERT: This piece contains some spoilers for Season 6 of “Peaky Blinders.” Cillian Murphy was named one of the greatest Irish film actors in 2020 and has been nominated for multiple international awards over a 25-year career. But in stepping into an executive producing role in recent years, the “Peaky Blinders” star and frequent Christopher Nolan collaborator is discovering another side to the craft that’s been a humbling experience. “I had to look at my own performances in a very cold and objective way,” Murphy tells Variety. “I think it’s a valuable lesson to...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Harvey Keitel & Peter Stormare Starring In Action Thriller ‘Hard Matter’

EXCLUSIVE: Harvey Keitel and Peter Stormare will lead the cast of Hard Matter, an action thriller being directed, written and produced by Justin Price. The film is set in a new America divided by quadrants, in which a power-hungry corporation has taken over the conventional prison system and replaced it with a system of deadly watches. Criminals are the new law enforcers that carry out all forms of capital punishment in order to regain their place in society. Franzi Schissler is also in the cast. Price is producing with Latavius Powell through their newly-launched entertainment company Powell and Price Productions, alongside Wonderfilm...
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

DC Heroes are here to save the world in Warner Bros.’ 2022 sizzle reel

Warner Bros. just dropped a new sizzle reel of their 2022 film slate with a tease of things to come. During the preview, fans got their first look at new heroes like Doctor Fate and Hawkman from Black Adam while also showing newer looks at The Flash, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and The Batman.
MOVIES
wonderwall.com

Channing Tatum talks body hair changes for upcoming 'Magic Mike 3' film, plus more celeb news

Channing Tatum says he's going au naturel for 'Magic Mike 3'. "The times, they are are-changin'" … and that goes for male dancers, too! Channing Tatum stopped by "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on Feb. 8 to discuss his new movie, "Dog," which he stars in and directed. But when the conversation turned to the shaved head Channing sports in the movie, Jimmy apparently couldn't resist asking the actor and director to share his body hair plans for the upcoming third installment of "Magic Mike." "Speaking of hair removal, what about 'Magic Mike?'" Will you be waxing your body for that soon? Is that starting yet?" Jimmy inquired. Channing smiled. "No," he said. "We are going to change with the times, and I am not gonna do the whole waxing thing. I think I'm just gonna go natural." Jimmy didn't drop it, though. Instead, he asked if waxing is no longer on-trend for male dancers. "I think we're gonna try to change it. I think we're gonna just … it's a new day. It's a new day," Channing replied. Jimmy was on to him. "Is this just because you don't wanna get waxed anymore?" he asked. "Yep, pretty much," Channing said with a chuckle. "A little bit of hair is fine!" Steven Soderbergh has signed on to direct the new film, "Magic Mike's Last Dance," but Channing told "Entertainment Tonight" he's unsure if Matthew McConaughey will return for this installment. He also said he's already started rehearsing, "every day for three hours a day in a garage in the Valley." Filming is slated to start next month in London and Italy, according to ET.
MOVIES
Collider

‘The Locksmith’ Image Shows Ryan Phillippe Leaving Prison in Upcoming Thriller

Principal photography has just wrapped on The Locksmith, an upcoming thriller starring Ryan Phillipe (Crash, Peacock’s MacGruber). Variety revealed an exclusive first image that provides a glimpse into Phillipe in character as Miller the expert locksmith. The movie follows an ex-con fresh out of prison who is trying to reconnect with his estranged daughter, but somehow gets mixed up in an unexpected kidnapping – and his ex is a police detective.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Pablo Larrain’s thriller series Señorita 89 gets a trailer

Spanish-language streaming platform Pantaya has released the trailer for Señorita 89, a new dramatic thriller series from Academy Award-winning filmmakers Pablo Larrain and Juan de Dios Larrain which explores the dark underbelly of 1989’s Miss Mexico beauty pageant. Señorita 89 is a sophisticated dramatic thriller from visionary Lucia...
TV & VIDEOS
flickeringmyth.com

Exclusive Interview – Zehra Fazal on playing Nosferata and Talia al Ghul in Catwoman: Hunted

Ricky Church chats with Zehra Fazal about her role as Nosferata and Talia al Ghul in Catwoman: Hunted…. It is without doubt that Catwoman is one of the most iconic comic book characters ever since she was introduced in the first issue of Batman over 80 years ago. Since then, she has been played by several actresses beginning with Julie Newmar in the classic ’60s television series Batman, Michelle Pfeiffer in Batman Returns, Halle Berry in Catwoman and soon by Zoe Kravitz in the upcoming The Batman. Despite her popularity and the number of DC Animated Movies, however, Catwoman has never been given an animated film all on her own.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

10 Essential Forgotten 90s Thrillers

Tom Jolliffe offers up a selection of essential forgotten 90s thrillers…. The 90’s was a veritable treasure trove of thrillers. A decade prior, which saw a more growing fascination in the rising blockbuster, as well as other genre cinema, saw your classic pot boiler thriller pushed slightly to the wayside. Not so much a throwback to the full on intensity of 68-77 American cinema, a new wave in the 90’s, replete with obsessive stalkers, relentless serial killers, or femme fatales saw a number of great films in the genre come and become iconic, and often a distinct callback to Hitchcock inspired stories. You had Basic Instinct, Seven, The Usual Suspects, Primal Fear, Fight Club and more. A veritable mix of thrillers with different tones. Psychologically complex in some cases and very of their time in others (Fight Club is pure 90s, but in such a way as it hasn’t dated).
MOVIES

