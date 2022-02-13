ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why the Oscars Should Be More Like the Super Bowl

By Clayton Davis
Variety
Variety
 1 day ago
The Oscars are the culmination and celebration of the year in cinema, just as the Super Bowl is the pinnacle for football season. As the nation pauses for a long day of gridiron action, it seems long overdue for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences to start treating the Oscars as the Super Bowl of movies.

The Super Bowl is a good prism for thinking about how the Academy can widen the scope of activity around the Academy Awards. “Party” is synonymous with “Super Bowl,” and it should be with “Oscars” as well.

The Super Bowl is much more than a football game. Even when your favorite team isn’t in the hunt, everyone watches. Why? The NFL has built a celebration that is a must-attend event for Fortune 500 companies and established brands to tease new products — including Hollywood’s upcoming releases.

The 30-second spots in the big game are going for an astounding $6.5 million. That’s in part because the Super Bowl is entertaining to audiences beyond sports fans.

So let’s take that concept and apply it to a lot more fun festivities around movies. Of course, the Oscars can’t seize $6 million for 30 seconds, at least not in this moment of declining ratings. Still, they can build an experience that heightens the showcase of the latest teasers and trailers from networks and studios, or announcements of new video game releases and consoles, or any other product that appeals to four quadrant demos.

Who wouldn’t tune in to the March 27 telecast this year for the latest look at the next Marvel Cinematic Universe entry or a sneak peek at the long-awaited “Avatar 2” from James Cameron? Build those commercials into the show with presenters and hosts acknowledging and commenting on them. It won’t even matter who emcees the evening, people will be excited by all the razzmatazz.

The halftime portion of the Super Bowl also invites fans in for an experience they can’t see anywhere else. This year’s Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show will mark the first time music legends Mary J. Blige, Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and Snoop Dogg perform together on stage. The lineup of artists holds special significance for Los Angeles in this special Super Bowl year that features the L.A. Rams trying to win the Lombardi trophy against the Cincinnati Bengals in the Rams’ own house of SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

The Academy’s version of the halftime show is already built into the DNA of the Oscars via the original song category. This year’s nominees list is bubbling with talent, including Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Finneas, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Reba McEntire and Van Morrison.

The best part of this concept is that it doesn’t need to take away from the nominees and potential winners of the evening. With nominees like “Belfast” and “The Power of the Dog” battling for best picture and A-listers like Will Smith (“King Richard”) and Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”) trying to nab their first statuettes, you have incredible stories to tell about the athletes of awards season. Take a cue from ESPN and create as many feel-good backstory short videos for the nominees as possible.

Social media platforms should also be a vital presence during the telecast. Pick a fun hashtag. Get TikTok on board and select the best and funniest TikToks to serve as intro and outro breaks out of commercials.

The Academy could also create a voting experience, where the general public gets to participate in all awards categories. Announce that vote during the telecast and send the inclusive message that “YOU are also part of the Academy.”

Will Packer, the prolific producer who is steering this year’s Oscar telecast, unveiled the theme of this year’s ceremony during the nominations announcement earlier this week: “Movie Lovers Unite.” While vague enough to mean just about anything, the charter of AMPAS has been the celebration of excellence in cinema. You can’t do that without the consumers, who are a key pillar of the extravaganza of movies.

Industry insiders continue to bemoan the Academy’s omission of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” from the best picture lineup, which landed a nom for best visual effects. So embracing some parts of a Super Bowl-style celebration is a way to welcome the next generation and offer experiences that will feel new as the Academy Awards approach their 100th incarnation in 2028.

Oscar Wilde famously said, “Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.” Hollywood, it’s time to steal a play from the sporting world and build up the empire. A little more fun and tailgate action around the Oscars is what our industry needs to bring the masses back to the Academy Awards. Throw a party. People will tune in.

Variety

Jimmy Kimmel Calls Out Oscars for Nominating ‘Don’t Look Up’ Over ‘Spider-Man’ for Best Picture

Jimmy Kimmel doesn’t understand how “Spider-Man: No Way Home” lost out on an Oscar nomination for best picture to “Don’t Look Up.” The late-night host used the Feb. 8 episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” to call out Academy voters for snubbing “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which earned rave reviews and has become of the highest-grossing films ever made with nearly $750 million in the U.S. and $1.7 million worldwide. “How did [‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’] not get one of the 10 nominations for best picture?” Kimmel asked viewers. “Forget the fact that the movie made $750 million [in the U.S.] and...
MOVIES
Variety

Final Oscars Predictions: Lady Gaga, Will Smith and Other A-Listers Expected to Land Noms

Ballots are in, and the nail-biting portion of Oscar season has begun. Nominations for the 94th Academy Awards will be revealed on Feb. 8. Another jam-packed phase one offered plenty of twists and turns, along with much speculation and reading of tea leaves. Now, that many of the guilds have weighed in, we’re predicting Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune” will lead the way with 10 nominations, while Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog” and Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” are expected to pick up an impressive nine nods each. Kenneth Branagh’s “Belfast,” the presumed frontrunner for best picture, is expected to score...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Super Bowl Halftime: Dr. Dre Leads Hip-Hop A-Team, Eminem Takes a Knee in Hit-Filled Show

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED: The halftime show of Super Bowl LVI might have technically featured five announced headliners — Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige, with a surprise sixth in 50 Cent — but there’s no question that the hit-filled set revolved around two stars: Dr. Dre and the city of L.A. And while the lyrics to the songs featured in the long medley of the performers’ hits — some of the biggest hip-hop songs of the past 30 years — were largely sanitized from references to racial strife or parts of...
NFL
Popculture

Super Bowl 2022: NBC Broadcast Makes Embarrassing Mistake Before Kickoff

The Super Bowl kicked off with a major error when broadcasters panned to the wrong woman while trying to introduce R&B singer Jhene Aiko. Aiko was scheduled to perform "America the Beautiful" before the big game, but as her name appeared on the chiron the camera operators focused on country singer Mickey Guyton. The mixup immediately drew groans from viewers on social media.
NFL
Person
Eminem
Person
Reba Mcentire
Person
Mickey Guyton
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Snoop Dogg
Person
Oscar Wilde
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
hotnewhiphop.com

Beyoncé Was Best Dressed At The 2022 Super Bowl

The Super Bowl is not a fashion competition, but if it was, then Beyoncé certainly would've taken home the award for best dressed. The mother of three was filmed by fans in the stands at tonight's game, and not long after, she uploaded a series of super hot new photos to her own Instagram feed.
NFL
Deadline

Will Smith Returns To Oscars Spotlight After 15 Years With Best Actor Nomination For ‘King Richard’

Will Smith has received his third and fourth Oscar nominations this morning, earning his place on the Best Actor list for his role in King Richard, and sharing in the film’s Best Picture nomination with Tim White and Trevor White. Smith produced the film and played Richard Williams, the father of tennis players Venus and Serena Williams, in a story charting the early days of their careers. His role in the movie has been a favorite with critics and guilds all season long. In addition to pending nominations from SAG, BAFTA, and Critics Choice, Smith has already claimed prizes from...
MOVIES
Us Weekly

Oscars 2022 Nominations: See the Complete List

The nominations for the 94th annual Academy Awards are here!. Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross were on hand to reveal the nominees live from Los Angeles on Tuesday, February 8. The awards show previously made headlines when it wrapped up its 2021 broadcast with the Best Actor award going...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Oscars 2022: Best Supporting Actress Predictions

At the fall film festivals, the long list of possible Supporting Actress contenders was whittled down a tad. Several Oscar perennials are looking for yet another nod. Among the actresses vying for their second Oscar, including Dame Judi Dench (“Shakespeare in Love”), who looks after her husband Ciaran Hinds in Kenneth Branagh’s 1969 remembrance “Belfast” (Focus), Marlee Matlin, who became the youngest Best Actress winner in 1987 for Randa Haines’ “Children of a Lesser God,” and now plays the deaf mother of a hearing child in Sundance prize-winner “CODA” (Apple TV+), only Cate Blanchett (“The Aviator,” “Blue Jasmine”) landed a SAG...
MOVIES
SheKnows

Halle Berry Breaks the Internet Almost Instantly With Surprise Super Bowl Opening Video

In a surprise turn of events, the Super Bowl LVI is starting off on an A-list note that nobody expected, but everyone was kind of hoping for. Just before the Super Bowl starts at 6:30, actress and director Halle Berry posted a video of herself introducing the Super Bowl. On Feb. 13, Berry posted a video to her Twitter of her in a sparkling pantsuit, walking through the stadium. It’s simply captioned, “Welcome to the #SuperBowl.” Welcome to the #SuperBowl 😉 pic.twitter.com/Z2ap6o1yhw — Halle Berry (@halleberry) February 13, 2022 As she’s walking, cameras flashing in her face, she says, “Welcome to the land...
NFL
Outsider.com

Super Bowl LVI: Police Boycotting Halftime Show Over Snoop Dogg’s Involvement

There are some police officers who will not be watching or supporting the Super Bowl LVI halftime show in a boycott over rap star Snoop Dogg. We get a little more insight about this boycott from an article by PopCulture. Snoop Dogg has not been silent about his criticism of the police over the years. In fact, he just released a song called “Police” with rapper J5 Slap on board. The song has some graphic lyrics in it, too.
NFL
Deadline

Oscars Snubs & Surprises: Lady Gaga, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ruth Negga & ‘Sing 2’ Rebuffed By Academy Voters

It felt almost like old times this morning even as Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross led the virtual announcement of the nominations for the 94th annual Academy Awards. For King Richard’s Will Smith and Aunjanue Ellis, Being the Ricardos’ Javier Bardem and Nicole Kidman and respective The Power of the Dog and Drive My Car directors Jane Campion and Ryusuke Hamaguchi, it was another step forward in a near true Hollywood story as contenders for the big prizes on March 27 on ABC as the Oscars return to the Dolby Theatre. However, for the locked-out likes of Passing’s Ruth Negga...
MOVIES
Popculture

Super Bowl Halftime Show: Dr. Dre's Net Worth Revealed

Dr. Dre is one of the five superstar performers featured in the Super Bowl Halftime Show. The hip-hop artist and producer has been on top of his game for over 30 years, and that leads to the question of how much is his net worth. According to Wealthy Gorilla, the net worth for Dre is set at $820 million, which makes him the third richest rapper in the world behind Jay-Z and Kanye West.
NFL
AOL Corp

Seth Rogen thinks maybe people 'stopped caring' about the Oscars: 'Why should they?'

Seth Rogen is okay with people being uninterested in Hollywood awards. The Pineapple Express actor, 39, recently spoke with Insider to promote a Super Bowl ad he stars in this year. At one point during the conversation, he sympathized with non-industry people who aren't that interested in the Academy Awards, the movie industry's biggest night of accolades. The Oscars have experienced a dip in viewership over recent years.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Oscars 2022: Best Picture Predictions

The 2021-2022 season brought a feast, as studios (finally!) unleashed their best stuff for the big screen. But the new box office isn’t the old box office, and with less time in theaters, movies don’t have the same cultural impact. Movies with big budgets and established stars are adapting to the multi-platform universe: Studios and streamers spent heavily on costly spectacles that were often available online at the same time as theaters, or shortly after release. Did that make a day-and-date space epic like “Dune” feel less special? Apparently not: the movie scored ten Oscar nominations. Denis Villeneuve’s visually spectacular $165-million...
MOVIES
