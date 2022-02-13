The Long Beach Police Department took a man into custody early Sunday morning after allegedly shooting another man to death the day before in Long Beach, police said.

The victim, 22-year-old Christian Santillan of Long Beach, was found dead at the scene at the 5400 block of Long Beach Boulevard, near Market Street in North Long Beach, on Saturday at around 5:40 p.m., police said.

Police said the reporting party described Santillan down on the ground, bleeding from the upper body and not moving. Officers arrived on the scene shortly after Long Beach Fire Department personnel and found Santillan suffered from what appeared to be “an apparent single gunshot wound to his upper body,” police said.

After examining the scene and contacting witnesses, homicide detectives learned a male suspect driving a silver van was involved in the murder, police said. Their evidence led them to 54-year-old Quinton Anderson, and detectives found a van registered to Anderson parked on the street in the 900 block of East 109th Street in Los Angeles, police said. Police arrested Anderson on Sunday close to 6:45 a.m. after he left a residence near his van, police said.

“At this time, detectives are still working to determine the motive for the shooting and the connection between Anderson and the victim,” police said in a statement.

Anderson will be booked into the Long Beach Jail on suspicion of one count of murder and held without bail on an outstanding parole violation, according to police. The case will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office early this week, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact Homicide Detectives Eric Thai or Michael Hutchinson at (562) 570-7244. Anonymous tips may be submitted through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477), downloading the “P3 Tips” app to your smartphone or by visiting www.lacrimestoppers.org .

The post Suspect arrested after fatally shooting another man, police say appeared first on Long Beach Post .