TO YOUR GOOD HEALTH: How much popcorn is too much?

By Dr. Keith Roach
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDEAR DR. ROACH: I love popcorn, but when you look close there are so many hard hulls! Are they hard on the stomach? Can you eat too much? — G.P.P. ANSWER: Popcorn has a lot of fiber, include the nondigestible bran of the kernel (also called the hull). Fiber is generally...

