How to watch Utah Jazz vs. Houston Rockets online: Streaming TV, game time and odds

Cover picture for the articleThe Utah Jazz (35-21) are favored by 13.5 points as they ready to play the Houston Rockets (15-40) on February 14, 2022. The Jazz took down the Magic 114-99 and covered the spread as 11.5-point favorites, while falling short of the 222.5 point total in their last outing on Friday. Donovan...

NBC Sports

Another report of growing tension between Gobert, Mitchell in Jazz locker room

There has been pressure on the Jazz this season from the opening tip — a make-or-break season for the Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert era in Utah. If this season doesn’t see a deep playoff run, it has been expected the roster will be broken down and one of the big stars traded. Having a new owner in Ryan Smith, then him hiring Danny Ainge to head up basketball operations only increased the perception that it is now or never for these Jazz.
Utah Jazz infighting going from bad to worse?

The Utah Jazz are 35-21 and sit fourth in the Western Conference. As winners of five straight and currently boasting homecourt in the looming playoffs, this squad -- on its face -- seems to be heading in the right direction. Unfortunately for the Jazz, recent reports suggest the opposite. There...
ESPN

Houston takes on Utah, looks to end 4-game slide

Houston Rockets (15-40, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (35-21, fourth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Houston comes into the matchup against Utah as losers of four games in a row. The Jazz are 21-11 in Western Conference games. Utah is 11-5 when it has fewer turnovers...
Larry Brown Sports

Are tensions worsening within Jazz locker room?

The jazz appears to be anything but smooth in Utah right about now. SI’s Howard Beck appeared this week on “The Crossover NBA Show” and spoke on the tumultuous situation right now with the Utah Jazz. “I think they’re in trouble,” said Beck of the Jazz. “I...
mynews13.com

Orlando Magic run out of steam in loss to Utah Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY — Donovan Mitchell scored 24 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead the Utah Jazz to a 114-99 victory over the Orlando Magic on Friday night. Hassan Whiteside added 15 points and a season-high 18 rebounds for the Jazz. Jordan Clarkson chipped in 18 points, and Royce O’Neale added 14 and five assists.
kslsports.com

Jazz Look To Sweep Homestand Against Rockets

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz appear one step closer to full strength as they prepare to host the Houston Rockets on Monday night. Rudy Gobert went through shoot-around with the team after missing the last nine games with a calf strain suffered in the team’s loss to the Golden State Warriors on January 23.
numberfire.com

Daniel Theis (trade pending) unavailable for Celtics Sunday

Daniel Theis (trade pending) will not be available for the Boston Celtics' Sunday afternoon game against the Atlanta Hawks. Theis will be coming over to the Celtics from the Houston Rockets via trade, but will not play in today's contest against the Hawks while the trade officially processes. Theis had...
slcdunk.com

The Utah Jazz look to end their home streak against the Rockets on a good note

Don’t look now, but the Utah Jazz (35-21) are on a five game winning streak at home after a tough battle against the Nuggets to kick off February and blowout wins against the Nets, Warriors, and Magic, with a come-from-behind fight against the Knicks thrown in for good measure. While January was probably the most atrocious month of Jazz basketball in the Quin Snyder era, this Jazz team has looked so much better with Donovan Mitchell back and a swap to starting second year player Udoka Azuibuike. The Jazz made a pretty significant change at the trade deadline, sending out fan favorite and team legend Joe Ingles alongside recent draftee Elijah Hughes for 2019 first round pick Nickel Alexander Walker from the Pelicans via Portland, who may be the defensive guard the Jazz desperately need.
hoopsrumors.com

Southwest Notes: Mavs, Rockets, Brooks, McCollum, Murray

The Mavericks project to go well into the luxury tax in 2022/23 if they re-sign point guard Jalen Brunson, but team owner Mark Cuban sounds prepared for that scenario. “We’re going to be in luxury tax hell next year, but that’s OK; it frees up the year after that,” Cuban said after the trade deadline, per Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News.
Houston Chronicle

Rockets at Jazz: Five things to watch

The Rockets bring a four-game losing streak into the start of a three-game road trip prior to the All-Star break. They have lost eight of nine games since they upset the Jazz in Vivint Arena last month. The Jazz have a five-game winning streak since a 2-11 stretch to closeout...
