Bengals DL B.J. Hill said he feels fortunate to be playing in Super Bowl 56 after being traded from the Giants back in August. “I’m truly blessed to be in this spot,” Hill said, via Darryl Slater of NJ Advance Media. “It was a blessing to be with the Giants. I came a long way. I knew God had a plan for me the whole time. I just had to be patient. At first, when I figured out I was going to get traded, I was down. I didn’t want to leave, because I knew this place [with the Giants] for going on four years.”

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO