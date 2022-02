ITHACA, N.Y. — This week will be a great opportunity to catch up on those indoor activities you’ve been holding off on, whether it be some heavy-duty baking or binge-watching the latest hit show online. Apart from a weak system passing through to close out the weekend, there won’t be much in the way of eventful weather, but with temperatures below average for most of the week, you won’t be wanting to spend much time outside either.

