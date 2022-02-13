Lady Panther’s Season Ends At Alleman

The UNI men’s basketball team was back at home in the McLeod Center on Wednesday after picking up a critical overtime victory over Drake on Saturday. UNI entered the game with a record of 13-9 on the season and 9-3 in Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) play. The opponent for the Panthers was the Southern Illinois Salukis, who came into Cedar Falls with a record of 12-12 on the season, 5-7 in the MVC. The Panthers edged out a 69-68 win against these Salukis back on Jan. 15 in Carbondale, Ill. and were looking to complete the season sweep against SIU. After a hard-fought game, the Panthers came away victorious, winning by a final of 53-44. The win, followed by a loss from Loyola, moved UNI to the top spot in the MVC standings.

CEDAR FALLS, IA ・ 17 HOURS AGO