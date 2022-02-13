Travis Kelce Picks Bengals to win Super Bowl LVI

Cincinnati is an underdog against the NFC Champion Los Angeles Rams.

CINCINNATI — Former Bearcats tight end Travis Kelce isn’t playing in this year’s Super Bowl but he made his rooting interest clear on game day.

The Chiefs tight end pick the Bengals to beat the Rams 30-24 in Los Angeles.

There are plenty of Bearcats/Bengals crossover fans who would love to see Kelce’s prediction come true

Super Bowl LVI kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

