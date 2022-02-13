Travis Kelce Picks Bengals to win Super Bowl LVI
Cincinnati is an underdog against the NFC Champion Los Angeles Rams.
CINCINNATI — Former Bearcats tight end Travis Kelce isn’t playing in this year’s Super Bowl but he made his rooting interest clear on game day.
The Chiefs tight end pick the Bengals to beat the Rams 30-24 in Los Angeles.
There are plenty of Bearcats/Bengals crossover fans who would love to see Kelce’s prediction come true
Super Bowl LVI kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC.
Make sure you bookmark All Bearcats for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Preview: Cincinnati Rounds Out Road Trip Against Slumping Tulsa
Recruiting Roundup: Bearcats Offer More Recruits in the Trenches, Land in Four-Star's Top-Six
Three Man Weave: Cincinnati Continues Road Dominance of South Florida in 70-59 Victory
NFL Announces Eight Bearcats Invited to NFL Combine
Cincinnati Among Seven Teams Most Likely to Regress in 2022 College Football Season
Report: Desmond Ridder had 'Great' Meeting With Pittsburgh Steelers
Recruiting Roundup: Bearcats Extend Trio of Offers Over Weekend
Three Man Weave: Houston Hammers Cincinnati 80-58 for 12th win in a row
Bearcats Q&A: A Ball-Handling Discussion With Mika Adams-Woods
Four-Star 2023 Tight End Khamari Anderson Commits to Cincinnati
Senior Bowl Day Three: A Bearcat Leaves Mobile, MyJai Sanders and Desmond Ridder Hold Serve
Desmond Ridder Reveals Which NFL QBs he Tries to Emulate
Look: UC Football Team Honored at Cincinnati City Hall
Recruiting Roundup: Bearcats Interested in Pair of Four-Star Edge Rushers Among Three Other Offers
Weekly NET: Bearcats Slip Down a few Spots After a 1-1 Week
Look: Cincinnati Announces 70s Throwback Nights, Unveils Classic Uniforms
Top-25 Recruit A.J. Harris Announces UC is one of his top Schools
Report: Central Michigan Offensive Line Coach Mike Cummings Joining UC in Same Role
Five Transfer Portal Running Backs That Could Replace Jerome Ford
Bearcats Spot Revealed in Way-Too-Early Top 25
Bearcats Land Hawaii Wide Receiver Nick Mardner in Transfer Portal
Cincinnati AD John Cunningham Comments on 'Possibility' Nippert Stadium Expands
Bearcats Offer Four-Star 2023 Center Gai Chol
Watch: Trent Dilfer Analyzes new Bearcats Quarterback Luther Richesson
Cincinnati Lands Commitment From Three-Star 2023 Guard Evan Tengesdahl
UC Football Lands Four-Star Linebacker Trevor Carter
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bearcats all the time!
Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @AllBearcats
Like All Bearcats on FaceBook: All Bearcats
Follow All Bearcats on Instagram: @BearcatsTalk
Comments / 0