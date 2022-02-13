Former Yazoo City mayor dies at 93

YAZOO CITY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Former Yazoo City Mayor Charles “Blackie” Fulgham died at 93-years-old.

The Yazoo Herald reported he died on Tuesday, February 1 surrounded by his children. Fulgham served as the Mayor of Yazoo City for 12 years. He was also a United States Army veteran, a businessman, city alderman and a Yazoo County bailiff.

Fulgham was born in Drew on March 5, 1928 and moved to Yazoo County in 1941. He served as the president of the Central Mississippi Planning and Development District, the Mississippi Municipal State Association and the Yazoo City Rotary Club.

According to the newspaper, he once had breakfast with President Ronald Reagan in the East Room of the White House.

