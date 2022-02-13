ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yazoo City, MS

Former Yazoo City mayor dies at 93

By Rachel Hernandez
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iNcUf_0eDQBfIw00

YAZOO CITY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Former Yazoo City Mayor Charles “Blackie” Fulgham died at 93-years-old.

The Yazoo Herald reported he died on Tuesday, February 1 surrounded by his children. Fulgham served as the Mayor of Yazoo City for 12 years. He was also a United States Army veteran, a businessman, city alderman and a Yazoo County bailiff.

Yazoo City to get three new businesses

Fulgham was born in Drew on March 5, 1928 and moved to Yazoo County in 1941. He served as the president of the Central Mississippi Planning and Development District, the Mississippi Municipal State Association and the Yazoo City Rotary Club.

According to the newspaper, he once had breakfast with President Ronald Reagan in the East Room of the White House.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Jackson mayor to hold weekly news conference

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba will hold a news conference on Monday, February 14. The mayor will provide regular updates related to city issues and initiatives. The news conference starts at 1:00 p.m. outside City Hall.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Townhall, justice rally to be held in Brookhaven

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – The St. James Missionary Baptist Church will host “Stand Up Black America” for a FedEx driver who was allegedly shot at while working. The townhall meeting and justice rally will be held for D’Monterrio Gibson. The FedEx driver said two men chased him, and one shot into his vehicle in late […]
BROOKHAVEN, MS
WJTV 12

Warren County under burn ban until March 7

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Warren County has been placed under a burn ban until March 7, 2022. The Vicksburg Post reported Fire Coordinator Jerry Briggs requested the ban after two fires were reported on Friday, February 11. The burn ban covers the entire county, including the City of Vicksburg. Rain is expected in the […]
WARREN COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yazoo City, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Yazoo City, MS
Government
County
Yazoo County, MS
Yazoo County, MS
Government
WJTV 12

Riverfront Park in Warren Co. to be relocated

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Warren County Board of Supervisors voted to relocate the Riverfront Park. The Vicksburg Post reported the cost to repair the current location would cost more than double what was previously expected. Board President Kelle Barfield said the original estimate was between $700,000 and $800,000. The board also chose to […]
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi Makers Fest to be held in May

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Makers Fest will be held at the Two Mississippi Museums in Jackson on Saturday, May 7. The event will be from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Entergy Plaza along North Street. Mississippi artists, live music, make-and-take activities, food trucks and more will be featured at the event.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Multiple positions open at Hinds-Jackson libraries

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson-Hinds Library System (JHLS) is accepting applications for multiple open job positions in the system. The positions include: Executive Director – Jackson Branch Manager – Richard Wright Library Branch Manager – Evelyn T. Majure Library Youth Services Assistant – Margaret Walker Alexander Library Youth Services Assistant – Medgar Evers Library […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Natchez Early College teacher dies

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Natchez-Adams School District (NASD) announced that one of their teachers passed away. Peter Ensminger, or “Mr. E.,” died on Sunday, February 13. He was a Social Studies teacher at Natchez Early College and joined NASD in 2014. Ensminger founded the Comic Book Club at Natchez High School and […]
NATCHEZ, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronald Reagan
WJTV 12

Ridgeland focuses on safety for multipurpose trails

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Ridgeland Police Department said they’re working to create a safe environment for those who use the city’s multipurpose trails. The Northside Sun reported there have been some crimes, including car break-ins. Police Chief John Neil said he encourages those who use the trails to always secure their belongings […]
RIDGELAND, MS
WJTV 12

Lofts to be built at old McRae’s site in Fondren

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – PraCon Global Investment Group will construct lofts at the old McRae’s site on Meadowbrook Road in Fondren. According to the Fondren Renaissance Foundation, the group is currently working with the City of Jackson to work through the rezoning process. “We want to be very respectful of the process and not give […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Officers search for escaped CMCF inmate

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Officers are searching for an inmate who escaped from the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility (CMCF) in Pearl on Sunday, February 13. Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) officials said a manhunt is underway for Michael Wilson. Roadblocks were set up in the area of the facility. MDOC officials believe Wilson may be […]
PEARL, MS
WJTV 12

4,719 new coronavirus cases, 94 additional deaths in MS

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 4,719 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 94 additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH as of 3:00 p.m. Sunday, February 14. This brings the state’s total number of cases to 781,436 with 11,652 deaths. Cumulative […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#East Room#The Yazoo Herald#United States Army#Nexstar Media Inc
WJTV 12

Vicksburg man stabbed, killed in Louisiana

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A Vicksburg man was stabbed and killed in Louisiana on Tuesday, February 8. The Vicksburg Post reported Michael Anthony Phelps Jr., 29, was found dead on Queens Court in Alexandria, Louisiana. Alexandria police arrested Cortavius M. Hickes, 22, for in connection to the homicide.
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi: Teacher pay, initiatives still alive midsession

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi legislators are halfway through their three-month session. Here are some issues still being considered: TEACHER SALARIES — The House and Senate have passed separate plans to increase some of the lowest teacher salaries in the nation. The House plan would give raises of $4,000 to $6,000. The Senate proposes an […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson wants $8M for attraction renovations

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson requested $8 million from the 2022 legislative session to renovate Thalia Mara Hall and the Russell C. Davis Planetarium. The Northside Sun reported legislators will determine funding during the last week of the session, around April 1. Senator David Blount (District 29-Hinds) said he supports the request […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Silver Alert canceled for Stella Doyle of DeSoto Co.

UPDATE: DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has canceled a Silver Alert for Stella Doyle of Southaven in DeSoto County. She has been located and is safe. DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for Stella Doyle of Southaven in DeSoto […]
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
White House
WJTV 12

New scholarship offered to Warren Co. graduates

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Bettye Smith Brown Memorial Scholarship is now open to Warren County graduates. The Vicksburg Post reported Brown was a Vicksburg native, teacher’s aide at Grove Street School, an employee of the United States Department of Agriculture and a member of the Vicksburg branch of the National Association for the […]
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Crowds gather for Annual Dixie National Parade

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Crowds lined the streets to watch the Annual Dixie National Parade on Saturday, February 12. Rodeo lovers young and old came out to kick off this year’s Dixie National. Agricultural Commissioner Andy Gipson road in on a horse as he welcomed the crowd. Parade floats showcased this year’s theme, “Spirit of […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi under Red Flag Warning due to dry conditions

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Forestry Commission (MFC) warned neighbors to be cautious about settings fires due to dry conditions in the state. They said wildfire conditions usually do not increase until March. Since February 1, MFC has responded to more than 220 fires that have burned more than 7,000 acres. Officials said the […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Trial set for 3 accused in Natchez double homicide

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – The trial for three men charged in connection to a 2018 double homicide has been set for Tuesday, March 1. The Natchez Democrat reported Alisha Justice, 21, of Missouri City, Texas, and Tavonte White, 23, of Natchez, were found dead in a crashed car that had hit the Natchez Stewpot on […]
NATCHEZ, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy