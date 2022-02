As I've been saying for years, cops literally never know what they're gonna get when dispatchers send them on a call. Earlier this month, a little boy was upset that he had broken his toy police car. The first thing that jumps out at me on this story is despite the terrible media climate vilifying our cops, there are still little kids in New Jersey honoring and valuing our finest.

SAYREVILLE, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO