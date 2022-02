US Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took the opportunity to infuriate her political foes on Twitter as the second half of the Super Bowl ended in a victory for the Los Angeles Rams.The New York congresswoman joined in on the mockery of Charlie Kirk, founder of pro-Trump youth group Turning Point USA, after he declared in a tweet that the game’s halftime show was an embrace of “sexual anarchy” by the league’s owners. The show featured performances from Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J Blige, as well as other top-name hip-hop stars.“Like I said, weirdos,” she quipped in response to Mr...

NFL ・ 5 HOURS AGO