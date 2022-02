Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 100-87 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder Friday night at the Wells Fargo Center. Best performance: Joel Embiid gets this on a night he made just 8 of 25 shots, including missing six of seven three-pointers. That’s because the Sixers center still dominated the game, finishing with 25 points to go with season highs of 19 rebounds and five blocks. Eleven of Embiid’s points came in the third quarter.

