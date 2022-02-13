ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Practices Sunday

Gobert (calf) participated in practice Sunday, Sarah Todd of The Deseret News...

NBC Sports

Another report of growing tension between Gobert, Mitchell in Jazz locker room

There has been pressure on the Jazz this season from the opening tip — a make-or-break season for the Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert era in Utah. If this season doesn’t see a deep playoff run, it has been expected the roster will be broken down and one of the big stars traded. Having a new owner in Ryan Smith, then him hiring Danny Ainge to head up basketball operations only increased the perception that it is now or never for these Jazz.
fadeawayworld.net

Chris Paul Claps Back At Charles Barkley And Shaquille O'Neal For Betting He Wouldn't Get 12 Assists: "I Can Get Chuck Some Buckets Now Even The Way He Looks."

Chris Paul is called the Point God for good reason, throughout his career, he has been one of the best playmakers the league has ever seen. Paul is ageing like fine wine too, an instrumental figure in the resurgence of the Phoenix Suns. Alongside Devin Booker, Paul has unlocked the offense for the Suns, and is leading the league in assists by a comfortable margin.
firstsportz.com

Donovan Mitchell ‘exit’ rumors intensifies as problems inside Jazz locker room increase

Donovan Mitchell has led the offensive chart for the Utah Jazz for more than a couple of seasons now. Not only is the 25-years-old guard an explosive scorer in the paint, but has developed the ability to score from anywhere on the court. Yet even after developing a solid partnership with many of the other marquee personnel in the Jazz line-up, it seems like the situation is turning worse day-by-day for the three-time All-Star.
The Spun

Michael Wilbon Has Stunning Prediction For The Lakers

Michael Wilbon is officially out on the Los Angeles Lakers. Wilbon has seen enough of their inconsistent play this season, even with a healthy Anthony Davis and LeBron James in the lineup. “The Lakers are done,” Wilbon said. “I’m tired of this exercise. When are they going to right the...
AllLakers

Lakers: Russell Westbrook and LeBron James Questionable for Today's Game

The Lakers might not have all of their horses for a marquee matchup against the Golden State Warriors today. On Friday, The Athletic's Jovan Buha reported that Lebron James (knee) and Russell Westbrook (back) are questionable. Forward Anthony Davis is probable (wrist). Buha also stated that Carmelo Anthony (hamstring) will...
hoopsrumors.com

Knicks Remain Interested In Trading For Damian Lillard

The Knicks are continuing to monitor Damian Lillard‘s situation in Portland, but he’s less interested in coming to New York than he was a year ago, a source tells Marc Berman of The New York Post. The Trail Blazers plan to rebuild their roster around Lillard and turned...
CBS Sports

Lakers optimistic after loss to Warriors, but extreme reliance on overworked LeBron James could be fatal flaw

SAN FRANCISCO -- LeBron James walked to the bench, dejected, shaking his head. Klay Thompson had just hit a corner 3-pointer to put the Golden State Warriors up by 10 early in the second quarter, and James looked like a man searching for answers -- just as he, and everyone involved with the franchise, have been doing all season. During the ensuing timeout, he threw his hands in the air, engaging in a couple of heated conversations with teammates before heading back out onto the court.
ClutchPoints

LeBron James, Russell Westbrook’s injury status vs. Warriors, revealed

Despite having two days off, the Los Angeles Lakers are a bit banged up heading into their showdown against the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center on Saturday. LeBron James will be listed as questionable with knee soreness/effusion (swelling). He has played three straight games since returning from a five-game absence. He said his knee was a “total wreck” initially, but it “didn’t affect him” on Wednesday in Portland.
Salt Lake Tribune

With Rudy Gobert still out, Hassan Whiteside and Udoka Azubuike form a formidable tag team for the Jazz

The best professional wrestling tag teams often have a cool moniker to be all the more memorable — Legion of Doom, Hardy Boyz, Hart Foundation, Harlem Heat, Team Hell No …. The Utah Jazz can certainly appreciate this, as rim-protecting centers Hassan Whiteside and Rudy Gobert have been bestowed the collective nickname “H&R Block.” Alas, with Gobert now having missed nine consecutive matches, er, games with a left calf strain, Whiteside has had to get himself a new tag partner. in comes Udoka Azubuike.
CBS Sports

Pistons' Marvin Bagley: Practices Sunday

Bagley (ankle) participated in practice Sunday, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports. Bagley missed the final seven games of his Kings tenure due to an ankle injury and didn't suit up for his first game with the Pistons on Friday. However, the 2018 No. 2 overall pick appears to be trending in the right direction, and after practicing Sunday, he has a good chance to make his Detroit debut against the Wizards on Monday.
ClutchPoints

2 top buyout candidates for Jazz after 2022 NBA Trade Deadline, ranked

The Utah Jazz made one notable move ahead of the 2022 NBA Trade Deadline, sending injured sharpshooter Joe Ingles to the Portland Trail Blazers in a three-team deal that brought Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Juancho Hernangomez to Utah. The Jazz sit in fourth place in the Western Conference at 35-21. Adding...
FanSided

Why did the OKC Thunder waive KZ Okpala?

The OKC Thunder had one of the least exciting NBA Trade Deadlines since they moved to Bricktown in 2008, which is to be expected as most of those seasons they were in search of players to get them over the hump in a chase for an NBA Championship, this year? Not so much. The biggest drama would be if Sam Presti would flip Kenrich Williams or Mike Muscala to a contender, which did not happen.
fadeawayworld.net

Russell Westbrook Sends Message To Frank Vogel For Benching Him During Crunch Time: "I'm Not Accustomed To Sitting For Long Stretches."

Russell Westbrook's play has been unexpectedly poor for the Los Angeles Lakers this season, and it has led to him being benched late in close games by coach Frank Vogel. As a player that has been a superstar in this league and an MVP in the last decade, this has not gone down well with the man himself, and Westbrook has made his unhappiness with the situation quite clear through various quotes to the media.
CBS Sports

Jazz's Rudy Gay: Ruled out Monday

Gay (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Rockets, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Gay was unavailable for practice Sunday, and he'll be held out for a fourth consecutive game. Eric Paschall should see an increased role once again.
Yardbarker

How to watch Utah Jazz vs. Houston Rockets online: Streaming TV, game time and odds

The Utah Jazz (35-21) are favored by 13.5 points as they ready to play the Houston Rockets (15-40) on February 14, 2022. The Jazz took down the Magic 114-99 and covered the spread as 11.5-point favorites, while falling short of the 222.5 point total in their last outing on Friday. Donovan Mitchell totaled a team-high 24 points in the victory. In their last game, the Rockets got a team-high 30 points from Kevin Porter Jr. in a 139-120 loss to the Raptors on Thursday. They failed to cover the spread as 7.5-point underdogs, and the teams combined to score 259 points to go over the 224.5 point total.
