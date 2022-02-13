Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Practices Sunday

The best professional wrestling tag teams often have a cool moniker to be all the more memorable — Legion of Doom, Hardy Boyz, Hart Foundation, Harlem Heat, Team Hell No …. The Utah Jazz can certainly appreciate this, as rim-protecting centers Hassan Whiteside and Rudy Gobert have been bestowed the collective nickname “H&R Block.” Alas, with Gobert now having missed nine consecutive matches, er, games with a left calf strain, Whiteside has had to get himself a new tag partner. in comes Udoka Azubuike.
Comments / 0