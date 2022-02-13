Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Practices Sunday

There has been pressure on the Jazz this season from the opening tip — a make-or-break season for the Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert era in Utah. If this season doesn’t see a deep playoff run, it has been expected the roster will be broken down and one of the big stars traded. Having a new owner in Ryan Smith, then him hiring Danny Ainge to head up basketball operations only increased the perception that it is now or never for these Jazz.

