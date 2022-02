I’m feeling ever so inclined to buy Chuck Schumer a lovely fruit basket, as he may have just condemned Democrats up for reelection in competitive battlegrounds to doom. The Democratic Senate Majority leader forced a vote on using the so-called “nuclear option” to override Republican resistance to his supposed voting rights bill. “We hope our Republican colleagues change course and work with us,” Schumer began, “but if they do not, the Senate will debate and consider changes to Senate rules on or before January 17, Martin Luther King Jr. Day.”

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO