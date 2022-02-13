BOCA RUDETON: Woman And Dog Dinner Date In East Boca

Feet On Chair, Dog On Table. Welcome To Boca Raton Outdoor Dining.

BOCA RUDETON: Did this woman really feed her dog from the plate in front of her?

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Boca Rudeton is back with another installment of dogs and their people behaving poorly. This time, we focus on a woman and her dog at a restaurant near Whole Foods and Barnes and Noble in the University Commons shopping center.

As documented in the photos above provided to BocaNewsNow.com, the woman seemingly decided to put her feet up on a chair wither other diners will sit, and apparently doesn’t think twice about sharing food with her dog right up on the table. To put it another way, the woman let her dog eat food from the plate on the dinner table.

Just yesterday, BocaNewsNow.com reported on a situation at Town Center Mall where another woman was more focused on her Tory Burch bag than her dog who was leaving little gifts all over the mall floor.

Lady with dog at dinner table, you are our latest Boca Rudeton winner! Maybe take out your food next time — not everyone Boca wants to eat at the table where you put your feet up on a chair and let your dog eat like a human.

We remind our readers that there is no expectation of privacy in a public place. Don’t want to be seen here? Don’t be rude here! Send your submissions to BocaNewsNow.com by using the form, below. Boca Rudeton is a trademark of MetroDesk Media, LLC.

