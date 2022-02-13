ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BOCA RUDETON: Woman And Dog Dinner Date In East Boca

By STAFF REPORT
 1 day ago

Feet On Chair, Dog On Table. Welcome To Boca Raton Outdoor Dining.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xTxFm_0eDQA3w400
BOCA RUDETON: Did this woman really feed her dog from the plate in front of her?

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Boca Rudeton is back with another installment of dogs and their people behaving poorly. This time, we focus on a woman and her dog at a restaurant near Whole Foods and Barnes and Noble in the University Commons shopping center.

As documented in the photos above provided to BocaNewsNow.com, the woman seemingly decided to put her feet up on a chair wither other diners will sit, and apparently doesn’t think twice about sharing food with her dog right up on the table. To put it another way, the woman let her dog eat food from the plate on the dinner table.

Just yesterday, BocaNewsNow.com reported on a situation at Town Center Mall where another woman was more focused on her Tory Burch bag than her dog who was leaving little gifts all over the mall floor.

Lady with dog at dinner table, you are our latest Boca Rudeton winner! Maybe take out your food next time — not everyone Boca wants to eat at the table where you put your feet up on a chair and let your dog eat like a human.

We remind our readers that there is no expectation of privacy in a public place. Don’t want to be seen here? Don’t be rude here! Send your submissions to BocaNewsNow.com by using the form, below. Boca Rudeton is a trademark of MetroDesk Media, LLC.

Comments / 23

Libby Bar-Kochba
1d ago

I have a little dog but there is no way on Earth I put him on a table at a restaurant. This woman is clearly a mental defective and doesn't have a care about what is sanitary or acceptable in society. Her dog would be perfectly happy on the ground with a bowl of water but she has to cause trouble and make a fool of herself. Maybe time for her to go back up North.

Chris Plage
18h ago

Don’t know why people , mostly woman bring dogs to restaurants or stores. I love dogs but they need to leave them at home. The biggest stupidity is when I see them in a baby carriage. Duh!

shanaynay
23h ago

I hate seeing pets at a restaurant or in stores..some people are allergic to them. not to mention you have no idea what poison is on the floors, I cringe when I see a pup in home depot or Lowes, fertilizer, bug spray, paint, real good for who they say they love to be walking in or sniffing..should I start bringing my cats for a night out 🤣

BOCANEWSNOW

Dog Uses Boca Raton Town Center Mall As Bathroom, Caught On Camera

BOCA RUDETON™: Woman Walks Dog In Mall, Dog Leaves Gross Gift For All. WATCH THE VIDEO. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — In the latest installment of our never-ending series featuring Boca Raton residents and guests treating their dogs as children, a woman took her […] The article Dog Uses Boca Raton Town Center Mall As Bathroom, Caught On Camera appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

POOL REPORT: These Boca, Delray, Boynton Swimming Pools Are “Unsatisfactory” Says Inspector

Is Your Community Swimming Pool Safe? These Pools Have Problems… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The following swimming pools have been rated “unsatisfactory” by Florida Department of Health inspectors conducting inspections over the past several days. The Villas of Northwoods At Hunters Run, Boynton […] The article POOL REPORT: These Boca, Delray, Boynton Swimming Pools Are “Unsatisfactory” Says Inspector appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

HOTEL SAFETY ISSUE? “The Boca Raton” Warned By State Inspector

Are Balconies At The Former “Boca Resort” Safe? State Says No Proof At Time Of Visit… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The hotel formerly known as The Boca Resort, but now known by the pretentious name of “The Boca Raton,” was just cited by […] The article HOTEL SAFETY ISSUE? “The Boca Raton” Warned By State Inspector appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

SIRENS: Dead In Pheasant Walk, Hard Fall In Cemetery, Overdose In Mission Bay

You Heard Sirens On Friday. We Know Where They Went. ™ BY: BREAKING NEWS DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) (Sirens™ is a trademark of MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Dead in Pheasant Walk, Overdose in Mission Bay, Hard Fall At Cemetary. The following is a selection of emergency […] The article SIRENS: Dead In Pheasant Walk, Hard Fall In Cemetery, Overdose In Mission Bay appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Area Private Schools Altering Mask Mandates

Private Schools Easing Restrictions As Palm Beach County Public Schools Show Dramatic Decline In New Cases. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Area private schools, not subject to the mask mandate ban ordered by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, are slowly starting to ease or eliminate […] The article Boca Raton Area Private Schools Altering Mask Mandates appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

DEAD BIRD FOUND IN DELRAY BEACH RESTAURANT

Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation Issues Warning, Violations… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A popular Delray Beach restaurant received four high priority violations from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, plus another warning for a dead bird on property. The […] The article DEAD BIRD FOUND IN DELRAY BEACH RESTAURANT appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Gorgeous Photos Of Car Fire On Turnpike At Boynton Beach Blvd.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Mixes Setting Sun And Smoke For Spectacular Pics… BY: BREAKING NEWS DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — We know it’s strange to say photos of a car fire are gorgeous, but we have to say the photos provided by Palm Beach County […] The article Gorgeous Photos Of Car Fire On Turnpike At Boynton Beach Blvd. appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

SIRENS: Trauma at Sunrise Park Elementary, Dangerous Powerlines, West Delray Crash

You Heard Sirens On Wednesday. We Know Where They Went. ™ BY: BREAKING NEWS DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) (Sirens™ is a trademark of MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A traumatic injury at Sunrise Park Elementary School, a crash at 441 and Cabernet Drive, and powerlines down in […] The article SIRENS: Trauma at Sunrise Park Elementary, Dangerous Powerlines, West Delray Crash appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

GUILTY: Anti-Masker Hauled From Einstein Bagels In West Boca Raton Convicted

WATCH THE VIDEO. READ THE JURY FORM. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Anti-Masker Cindy Falco-DiCorrado, hauled from the Einstein Bagles in West Boca Raton last January when she refused to wear a mask, is now guilty of trespass and resisting arrest. The incident, more […] The article GUILTY: Anti-Masker Hauled From Einstein Bagels In West Boca Raton Convicted appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Anthrax, First Responders Subject Of Exhibits, Events At Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Anthrax — the deadly bacteria, not the heavy metal band — is a big part of Boca Raton’s history. Many living here in 2001 remember the sheer horror felt when the National Enquirer, based in Boca at the time, […] The article Anthrax, First Responders Subject Of Exhibits, Events At Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Beaches Reopen, Barge And Tugboat Moved

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Beaches in Boca Raton closed due to the grounding of a barge and tugboat several days ago are now open. The United States Coast Guard earlier this morning announced that “the tug is off the beach and is being […] The article Boca Raton Beaches Reopen, Barge And Tugboat Moved appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

SIRENS: Hard Fall At Loggers Run Park, Car Fire On Congress, Assault At Cumberland Farms

You Heard Sirens On Saturday. We Know Where They Went. ™ BY: BREAKING NEWS DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) (Sirens™ is a trademark of MetroDesk Media, LLC) — An assault at the Cumberland Farms on 441 in Boca Raton, a hard fall at Loggers Run Park, and […] The article SIRENS: Hard Fall At Loggers Run Park, Car Fire On Congress, Assault At Cumberland Farms appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Delray Beach Restaurant Ordered Closed, Roaches Found

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A popular East Delray Beach restaurant was ordered closed by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation after roaches were found inside. Cabana El Rey at 105 East Atlantic Avenue was ordered closed on January 27th. Inspectors permitted […] The article Delray Beach Restaurant Ordered Closed, Roaches Found appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

SIRENS: FALL AT PACKY’S BAR, GAS LEAK AT CITY FURNITURE, ATLANTIC HIGH FAINTING

You Heard Sirens On Wednesday. We Know Where They Went.™ BY: BREAKING NEWS DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) (Sirens™ is a trademark of MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Someone fainting at Atlantic High School, a gas leak at City Furniture, and a hard fall at Packy’s in West […] The article SIRENS: FALL AT PACKY’S BAR, GAS LEAK AT CITY FURNITURE, ATLANTIC HIGH FAINTING appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

SIRENS: Animal Bite In Delray, Trauma On Lyons, Assault At Walmart

You Heard Sirens On Monday. We Know Where They Went. BY: BREAKING NEWS DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Sirens™ is a trademark of MetroDesk Media, LLC) — An Animal Bite in Delray Beach, an assault at an area Walmart, and a Traumatic Injury on Lyons Road all required help from rescuers on Monday. […] The article SIRENS: Animal Bite In Delray, Trauma On Lyons, Assault At Walmart appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

SIRENS: Assault At PBI, Intoxicated At Drug Abuse Foundation, Unconscious At St. Andrews

You Heard Sirens On Tuesday. We Know Where They Went.™ BY: BREAKING NEWS DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) (Sirens™ is a trademark of MetroDesk Media, LLC) — An unconscious person in St. Andrews Country Club, an assault at Palm Beach International Airport, and an intoxicated person at […] The article SIRENS: Assault At PBI, Intoxicated At Drug Abuse Foundation, Unconscious At St. Andrews appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

SIRENS: Dead in Boca Lago, Sick At Palm Beach International, Fight In Delray Beach

You Heard Sirens On Sunday. We Know Where They Went.™ BY: BREAKING NEWS DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A fight in Delray Beach, a death in Boca Lago, and a sick person at Palm Beach International Airport all required a response from Fire Rescue workers on […] The article SIRENS: Dead in Boca Lago, Sick At Palm Beach International, Fight In Delray Beach appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

KEEP YOUR PETS WARM: Palm Beach County Issues Guide For Pending Chill

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The cold weather heading to South Florida is no joke, and Palm Beach County wants to make sure your warm-weather pets are ready for the arctic cold. Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control just issued these suggestions for […] The article KEEP YOUR PETS WARM: Palm Beach County Issues Guide For Pending Chill appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

ARREST: Man Calls Delray Woman “Ugly,” She Strikes Him With Glass

Man Left Bleeding. Allegedly Happened At El Camino Restaurant In Delray Beach. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach woman is facing an aggravated battery charge after she allegedly hit a man with a glass at El Camino restaurant. The man was left […] The article ARREST: Man Calls Delray Woman “Ugly,” She Strikes Him With Glass appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

FLORIDA: National Weather Service Warns Of Sub-Freezing Wind Chill

Cold Now? Just Wait For Sunday Morning… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill advisory for South Florida that warns of temperatures so cold, you might think you’re in a region prone to snow. The advisory is […] The article FLORIDA: National Weather Service Warns Of Sub-Freezing Wind Chill appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

BOCANEWSNOW

