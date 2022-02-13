ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-02-13 15:46:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-02-13 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Gulf by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-14 11:46:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-14 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Gulf HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST /9 PM CST/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Gulf County Beaches. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EST /9 PM CST/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...St Joseph State Park is flying red flags this morning.
GULF COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Auglaize, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Delaware by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-13 15:39:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-13 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adams; Auglaize; Champaign; Clark; Clinton; Delaware; Fairfield; Fayette; Franklin; Greene; Hardin; Highland; Hocking; Licking; Madison; Mercer; Pickaway; Pike; Ross; Scioto; Union SNOW SHOWERS LIKELY THIS EVENING Snow showers will continue to move through the area over the next couple of hours. There is the potential for some embedded heavier snow showers, leading to sudden whiteout conditions and slick roadways. Conditions are expected to improve by around 10 pm. If you have plans to be driving this evening, make sure to check on the latest weather before heading out. Use extra caution in case hazardous driving conditions develop.
ADAMS COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-14 10:30:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-02-15 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Most beaches of Culebra. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-14 16:03:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-02-16 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Most beaches of Saint Croix. * WHEN...Through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

