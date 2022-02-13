Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-13 15:39:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-13 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adams; Auglaize; Champaign; Clark; Clinton; Delaware; Fairfield; Fayette; Franklin; Greene; Hardin; Highland; Hocking; Licking; Madison; Mercer; Pickaway; Pike; Ross; Scioto; Union SNOW SHOWERS LIKELY THIS EVENING Snow showers will continue to move through the area over the next couple of hours. There is the potential for some embedded heavier snow showers, leading to sudden whiteout conditions and slick roadways. Conditions are expected to improve by around 10 pm. If you have plans to be driving this evening, make sure to check on the latest weather before heading out. Use extra caution in case hazardous driving conditions develop.

ADAMS COUNTY, OH ・ 22 HOURS AGO