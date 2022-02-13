ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for North Central, Northeast, Northwest, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-02-14 10:30:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-02-15 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Butler, Champaign, Clark, Logan, Miami, Montgomery, Preble by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-13 15:39:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-13 19:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Exercise extra caution while traveling. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Butler; Champaign; Clark; Logan; Miami; Montgomery; Preble; Shelby SNOW SHOWERS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF SOUTHEASTERN UNION COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL INDIANA, SOUTHEASTERN SHELBY, SOUTHERN PREBLE AND WESTERN CHAMPAIGN COUNTIES IN WEST CENTRAL OHIO, NORTHWESTERN BUTLER COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN OHIO, SOUTHWESTERN LOGAN, NORTHWESTERN CLARK, NORTHWESTERN MONTGOMERY AND SOUTHEASTERN MIAMI COUNTIES IN WEST CENTRAL OHIO THROUGH 715 PM EST At 628 PM EST, snow showers were located along a line extending from near De Graff to near Troy to near Liberty, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Rapidly changing visibility and up to half an inch of snow accumulation. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Driving conditions may change quickly. Slick roads are possible. Locations impacted include Dayton, Huber Heights, Troy, Trotwood, Vandalia, Englewood, Tipp City, Eaton, West Milton, St. Paris, Camden, Lewisburg, West Liberty, West Alexandria, De Graff, Gratis, West College Corner, Brown, Clayton and Union. This includes the following Interstates I-70 in Ohio between mile markers 14 and 34. I-75 in Ohio between mile markers 61 and 75.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Auglaize, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Delaware by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-13 15:39:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-13 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adams; Auglaize; Champaign; Clark; Clinton; Delaware; Fairfield; Fayette; Franklin; Greene; Hardin; Highland; Hocking; Licking; Madison; Mercer; Pickaway; Pike; Ross; Scioto; Union SNOW SHOWERS LIKELY THIS EVENING Snow showers will continue to move through the area over the next couple of hours. There is the potential for some embedded heavier snow showers, leading to sudden whiteout conditions and slick roadways. Conditions are expected to improve by around 10 pm. If you have plans to be driving this evening, make sure to check on the latest weather before heading out. Use extra caution in case hazardous driving conditions develop.
ADAMS COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-14 10:30:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-02-15 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Most beaches of Culebra. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, North Central, Northeast, Northwest by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-14 16:03:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-02-16 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of northwest to northeast Puerto Rico and Culebra. * WHEN...Through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy