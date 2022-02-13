Rip Current Statement issued for North Central, Northeast, Northwest, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-13 15:39:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-13 19:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Exercise extra caution while traveling. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Butler; Champaign; Clark; Logan; Miami; Montgomery; Preble; Shelby SNOW SHOWERS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF SOUTHEASTERN UNION COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL INDIANA, SOUTHEASTERN SHELBY, SOUTHERN PREBLE AND WESTERN CHAMPAIGN COUNTIES IN WEST CENTRAL OHIO, NORTHWESTERN BUTLER COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN OHIO, SOUTHWESTERN LOGAN, NORTHWESTERN CLARK, NORTHWESTERN MONTGOMERY AND SOUTHEASTERN MIAMI COUNTIES IN WEST CENTRAL OHIO THROUGH 715 PM EST At 628 PM EST, snow showers were located along a line extending from near De Graff to near Troy to near Liberty, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Rapidly changing visibility and up to half an inch of snow accumulation. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Driving conditions may change quickly. Slick roads are possible. Locations impacted include Dayton, Huber Heights, Troy, Trotwood, Vandalia, Englewood, Tipp City, Eaton, West Milton, St. Paris, Camden, Lewisburg, West Liberty, West Alexandria, De Graff, Gratis, West College Corner, Brown, Clayton and Union. This includes the following Interstates I-70 in Ohio between mile markers 14 and 34. I-75 in Ohio between mile markers 61 and 75.

BUTLER COUNTY, OH ・ 23 HOURS AGO