CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people were seriously hurt in a crash in west Charlotte Tuesday morning, officials said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded to a reported crash at the intersection of Wilkinson Boulevard and West Morehead Street around 5 a.m. CMPD said the crash involved three vehicles, with one of the cars flipping onto its roof. One of the vehicles involved hit a pole, taking down power lines.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 7 HOURS AGO