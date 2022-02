FARGO — If the end has come in Indianapolis for Carson Wentz, as a couple of top NFL reporters have suggested , it would be a fall from grace unlike too many others. Wentz was a contender for the NFL's most valuable player award in 2017 with the Philadelphia Eagles before an injury sidelined him. The Eagles offloaded him to the Colts after the 2020 season for draft picks. The Colts apparently are now considering dumping Wentz after just one season, in part to avoid a huge salary cap hit because of Wentz's contract.

NFL ・ 6 HOURS AGO