CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- Starting off strong has been something that North Carolina has struggled with throughout the season; however, this wasn’t an issue Saturday afternoon. The Tar Heels got off to their best start of the season, opening the game with an 18-0 run in the first 6:29 that helped create enough distance for the Tar Heels to be able to breathe comfortably on the way to a 94-74 victory.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO