Multiple car crashes shut freeways down in Oakland and Macomb Counties
OAKLAND & MACOMB COUNTIES, Mich. (WLNS)—A freeway is closed due to a multiple car crash in Oakland County, according to the Michigan State Police. Eastbound I-696 after I-275 is closed and traffic is being ramped off at M5.
6 News says there is a huge crash pileup that caused the freeway to close down.
The Michigan Department of Transportation tweeted all lanes in the area are blocked.
6 News was at the scene in the Farmington Hills area and says Southfield EMS responded to the crash. They saw nearly 8 ambulances, at least 4 MSP units at the scene, and 4 tow trucks. There is currently stop-and-go traffic due to the freeway closure.
In Macomb County, westbound 696 and Hoover is closed due to a multiple-vehicle crash.
All of the lanes in the area are blocked.
We will continue to keep you updated online and on-air as we learn more.
