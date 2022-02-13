ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

Multiple car crashes shut freeways down in Oakland and Macomb Counties

By Samana Sheikh
WLNS
WLNS
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JJNQf_0eDQ6Qa900

OAKLAND & MACOMB COUNTIES, Mich. (WLNS)—A freeway is closed due to a multiple car crash in Oakland County, according to the Michigan State Police. Eastbound I-696 after I-275 is closed and traffic is being ramped off at M5.

6 News says there is a huge crash pileup that caused the freeway to close down.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nu2An_0eDQ6Qa900
Tweet from MSP

The Michigan Department of Transportation tweeted all lanes in the area are blocked.

MDOT TWEET

6 News was at the scene in the Farmington Hills area and says Southfield EMS responded to the crash. They saw nearly 8 ambulances, at least 4 MSP units at the scene, and 4 tow trucks. There is currently stop-and-go traffic due to the freeway closure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bpkpT_0eDQ6Qa900
Traffic residing on the freeway

In Macomb County, westbound 696 and Hoover is closed due to a multiple-vehicle crash.

MDOT Tweet

All of the lanes in the area are blocked.

<<<We will continue to keep you updated online and on-air as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 1

