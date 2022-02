Now that COVID-19 numbers are beginning to decline in our area, Edward Hospital in Naperville is bringing back elective surgeries into its rotation. On December 30, Governor J.B. Pritzker had asked hospitals across the state to delay non-emergency surgeries, in the midst of the post-holiday COVID-19 surge. Edward Hospital saw its highest number of inpatients with COVID-19 on January 13, with 123. Currently the hospital is treating 74 patients with COVID-19. Available data shows that of those, 29 are fully vaccinated, 29 are not vaccinated and two are partially vaccinated.

NAPERVILLE, IL ・ 19 DAYS AGO