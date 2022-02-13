ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanye West Says 'My Account Is Not Hacked' After Taking Jabs at Pete Davidson and Kid Cudi

By Tionah Lee‍
ETOnline.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKanye “Ye” West started his Sunday by taking jabs at Pete Davidson and his pal, Machine Gun Kelly. The "Donda" rapper shared a series of posts on his Instagram, dedicated to Kim Kardashian’s new beau. The 44-year-old rapper shared an old screengrab of the Saturday Night...

firstsportz.com

“I don’t feel sorry for him”: Shaquille O’Neal rips apart Kanye West for taking fight with Kim Kardashian to social media

Shaquille O’Neal the former National Basketball Association player and a Hall of Famer who in retirement as turned himself into a musician, businessman and a analyst as his un-ending love for Basketball still has him around the league. Being a generational talent Shaquille O’Neal was and is the most dominant force the league has ever seen but it isn’t just the game which he dominates. He also dominates the internet with his great analysing skills, hot-takes and opinions on day to day basis. Recently Shaq made headlines as he discussed the on-going drama between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian.
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Feels ‘Stabbed In The Back’ By Travis Scott Over His Friendship With Kanye West

Amid the drama with her ex Kanye, Kim has been incredibly hurt that her sister Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend is still close friends with him. Kim Kardashian, 41, feels betrayed by Travis Scott, 30, as he’s stayed close to Kanye West, 44, amid the “Runaway” rapper’s public drama with his ex. A source close to the Kardashians revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Kim was hurt to see her sister Kylie Jenner‘s boyfriend stay close to Yeezy, as Kanye has publicly aired out his problems with Kim and their co-parenting relationship.
Vulture

Other Kardashian Baby to Arrive April 14

Kylie Jenner’s new son with Travis Scott got his 15 minutes of fame — now it’s time to shift the focus to another due date. The Kardashians, the new reality series from the First Family of Unscripted Content, is set to hit Hulu on April 14. The show picks up after the teary-eyed final season of E!’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which ended in June 2021. A clip teasing the new series — part of a larger deal between the Kardashian-Jenners and Disney — promises that “all the walls will be shattered,” while showing Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kris, Kendall, and a pregnant Kylie in glass boxes … clever. The show certainly has a lot of ground to cover, from Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy to Kim’s ongoing divorce from Ye and new relationship with Pete Davidson to Kourtney’s engagement to Travis Barker. Just don’t say you’re keeping up with it all anymore, k?
E! News

Proof Kanye “Ye” West’s Latest Photo of Son Saint Is a Slam Dunk

Watch: Kim Kardashian & Saint West Enter the "Matrix" in Photos. Is Saint West heading for the NBA? He definitely has the ups!. As for the proof, look no further than Kanye "Ye" West's latest Instagram photo of his and Kim Kardashian's 6-year-old son. In the adorable pic, posted on Jan. 20, Saint is seen with one hand hanging off a small basketball hoop, proving that he is clearly cut out for the game. As for his playtime attire, Saint wore a black fleece sweater paired with black basketball shorts and sneakers.
The Independent

Kanye West claims Kim Kardashian ‘plays with Black men’s lives’, says she accused him of ‘putting a hit out on her’

Kanye West has said that Kim Kardashian “plays with Black men’s lives”. In a series of posts, which have since been deleted, the rapper made a number of accusations against Kardashian, who filed for divorce from West in February last year.He claimed that he wanted to “get this straight” after his former wife “accused me of putting a hit out on her”.“I beg to go to my daughter’s party and I’m accused of being on drugs, then I play with my son and I take my Akira graphic novels and I’m accused of stealing, now I’m being accused of...
1051thebounce.com

Kanye Reveals What Caused Problems Between Him & Kim Kardashian

As Kanye and Kim Kardashian venture into new public relationships, Ye is dishing on their nearly seven-year marriage and some of the problems that caused them to lead to divorce. In a new interview from Hollywood Unlocked, Ye spills that cancel culture was one of the factors that caused problems...
Power 102.9 NoCo

Amber Rose Comments on Old Tweet Warning Kanye West About the ‘Kartrashians’

Amber Rose may have once had choice words for the harsh comments Kanye West made about her years ago, but she's in a different place now and wants to spread positivity. On Sunday (Jan. 16), Amber addressed a tweet she posted back in 2015, in which she called out both her rapper ex and the family of his then-wife Kim Kardashian. The old tweet began to go viral on social media due to fans bringing it up again following the recent issues between Kanye and Kim, which is why Amber felt compelled to comment on the past tweet now.
Hypebae

Khloé Kardashian Ships Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian

It seems like no one can resist Pete Davidson’s charm, as Khloé Kardashian approves of the Saturday Night Live actor’s relationship with older sister Kim Kardashian. Apparently, Davidson is a regular Prince Charming, as the actor rented out an escape room for the SKIMS founder and her friends this past week, according to Page Six. Not to mention, Davidson called ahead to pay for the group’s tab at dinner, following the night of excitement. What a gentleman.
HollywoodLife

Kanye West Kisses Julia Fox As She Straddles Him In Steamy New Photo

As her romance with Kanye West heats up, Julia Fox shared some new behind-the-scenes photos of their love story — including one PDA-filled shot of her straddling the rapper!. Things are definitely heating up between Kanye West and Julia Fox! After the couple spent some time apart to attend their respective kids’ birthday parties, Julia reminisced about some of the hottest moments in their romance so far on her Instagram Story on Jan. 18. She shared one shot of herself sprawled across Kanye’s lap as he places a kiss on her forehead, which is facing away from the camera. She also posted a compilation video of some of their time together, including a kiss on the lips in the streets as paparazzi fired away with their cameras.
