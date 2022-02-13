ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, WV

Princeton High School Wrestler breaking barriers

WVNS
WVNS
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xFdAm_0eDQ4wYr00

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Princeton Senior High School’s Mahala Finley, is breaking barriers on the wrestling mats.

Growing up, she watched her older brother wrestle when he was in high school. He graduated back in 2016 so she grew up around the sport. She also grew up around Jeff Bowman, the Head Coach.

As she watched wrestling, she quickly realized not a lot of girls were a part of wrestling teams. She also realized it was more than just a group of guys wrestling, it was really like a family.

Finley said she still gets really nervous wrestling guys because they have far more muscle mass than her and are just all-around bigger than her. However, that does not stop her from feeling like she has 10 big brothers on the mat.

Her teammate, Trace Hatfield, said she’s has come a long way since she first started and has picked up on a lot of things over the year. He also added she is a lot tougher than most of the guys he knows.

On Saturday, February 12, 2022, Finley was in Parkersburg, WV at an all girls wrestling tournament. She said this was her first time going, and that it was a unique experience because it is strictly girls. Finley finished 6th in the tournament.

Bowman, said she works hard and she is glad she had the chance to wrestle with all girls. He also added he did not think it would be long till girls wrestling was its own sport and had its own identity.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 1

Related
WVNS

Congresswoman Miller sponsors ‘Girls In Sports’ Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVNS) – Congresswoman Carol Miller announced her co-sponsorship of the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act today, February 14, 2022. The Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act is designed to make sure that women and girls are allowed a fair playing field in competitive sports by ensuring that school […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
WVNS

Bluefield State Baseball is ready for the upcoming season

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– The Bluefield State Baseball team is being welcomed by the Bluefield Ridge Runners and administrators of Bowen Field. Bowen Field is located just outside of Lotito Park in Bluefield, West Virginia. Last season, the team won the Black College “Small School” World Series. Head baseball coach, Drew Bailey said his incoming recruiting […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
WVNS

PikeView wide receiver signs to play at the next level

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — One PikeView athlete is staying close to home as he signs his letter of intent to play football at the college level. Today, Thursday, February 10, 2022, PikeView Panther Dylan Blake signed on as the newest wideout for Bluefield State. The tall receiver said he’s excited to play football at the […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Parkersburg, WV
Princeton, WV
Education
City
Princeton, WV
Princeton, WV
Sports
WVNS

Pizzeria’s are getting ready for The Big Game

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS)– What food is easy for any big football game? Pizza! Angelo’s Pizza is located in Princeton and Joe’s Pizza is in Bluefield, Tazewell County is serving up all types of pies for hungry customers. So how do they get ready? Well, Angelo’s Pizza manager Jenna Abballah says they actually prepped their kitchen […]
BLUEFIELD, VA
WVNS

WVU Tech kicking off homecoming week featuring free basketball games

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia University Tech in Beckley is hosting their homecoming week beginning Thursday, February 10, 2022. This year, students voted to bring back the 1950s as this year’s homecoming theme. The university is gearing up to bring students, alumni’s, and the community together all week long. Kicking off the events on […]
BECKLEY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Princeton High School#Highschool#Combat#Nexstar Media Inc
WVNS

WVU Tech hosts traveling Black History Month exhibit

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — WVU Tech took part in celebrating Black History Month on Thursday, February 10, 2022. The campus welcomed a traveling Black History Month exhibit into their library. The exhibit was free to both students and the public. The self-guided tour featured stories from across the country focusing on black history. Administrators said […]
SOCIETY
WVNS

Plenty of star power in Super Bowl

Yes, there will be more than enough star power on the field Sunday at the Super Bowl to match the celebrities in the stands at SoFi Stadium.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
WVNS

Who will win Super Bowl LVI? Here’s Babydog’s prediction

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – After predicting the winner of Super Bowl LV, West Virginia’s favorite English Bulldog is trying to go 2-0 with another prediction for this year’s Big Game, and she’s predicting a close final score. West Virginia Governor Jim Justice’s pet Babydog says this year’s Super Bowl will favor the Cincinnati Bengals with […]
NFL
WVNS

Bluefield State establishes Sternloff Center for West Virginia Musicology

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) – Bluefield State College announced Tuesday, February 8, 2022, a $200,000 gift to establish the Pete Sternloff Center for West Virginia Musicology. Pete Sternloff’s donation will go toward a new music center in the Bluefield State College Library. Sternloff, a local businessman and jazz musician, said he hopes the center will help […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
WVNS

WVDOH sponsors free STEAM bridge design contest for students

CHARLESTON, W.V. (WVNS) – The 2022 West Virginia Bridge Design & Build Contest is underway! All West Virginia students grades 6 through 12 are encouraged to submit bridge designs for a chance to win cash prizes, which includes a Grand Prize of $500. The contest is sponsored by the West Virginia Division of Highways, Bridgewalk, […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Enjoy the Big Game at Sophisticated Hound Brewing Company

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Sunday, February 13, 2022, is the day of the Big Game and the day we find out who will hoist up the Lombardi Trophy. It is not too late to make plans for the day! The Sophisticated Hound Brewing Company in Princeton is going to have all you need to enjoy […]
PRINCETON, WV
WVNS

Officers are present at Richlands Middle School Friday morning

RICHLANDS, WV (WVNS) — Out of an abundance of caution, officers with the Richlands Police Department were present at Richlands Middle School the morning of Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. Late last night, officers received tips about troubling posts on social media from an individual. Officers found and are speaking with that person. Officers said the […]
RICHLANDS, NC
WVNS

WVNS

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
463K+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy