ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilton Head Island, SC

Tollbooth removal scheduled for Hilton Head expressway

By Dennis Bright
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0umyKl_0eDQ4Wo500

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Workers next month will begin to demolish the toll booth on the quickest way to get to the heart of Hilton Head Island.

The contractor will have 60 days to tear down the structure and paint new stripes for traffic on the Cross Island Parkway, also known as U.S. Highway 278, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

The work will be limited to night hours. No lanes can be closed during the day or between April 8 and April 20 when Hilton Head Island hosts the RBC Heritage golf tournament, the agency told The “ Island Packet of Hilton Head .”

Tolls were dropped on the highway last July, 23 years after it opened.

The 7-mile expressway veers off from the only road to the island just after it crosses the Intracoastal Waterway, allowing drivers to avoid a 12-mile route full of stoplights and suburban sprawl.

The toll was $1.25 for a passenger car before it was dropped.

The state now has only one toll road — the Southern Connector which connects Interstate 385 to Interstate 85 south of Greenville. That freeway is about 30 years from having its bonds paid off and dropping the tolls.

The road was initially called the Cross Island Expressway, but Hilton Head Island residents who carefully control the look and feel of their resort island got the road named a parkway — not surprising in a town that once required the Red Roof Inn to install a brown roof.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WBTW News13

Water line break causes Darlington High e-learning day

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington High School and the Darlington County School District’s administrative office were without water Monday after a break in the city water line, according to a social media post from the district. Due to the “significant time to repair,” the high school was moving to an e-learning day, according to […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

2nd crash in as many days blocks traffic at Highway 17 Bypass and Palmetto Pointe Boulevard

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A crash Sunday morning slowed traffic on northbound Highway 17 Bypass near Socastee. It happened about 10:10 a.m. at Palmetto Pointe Boulevard, and as of 11:25 a.m., emergency crews remained at the scene, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety’s online traffic- incident map. State highway patrol troopers […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hilton Head Island, SC
Traffic
City
Greenville, SC
City
Hilton Head Island, SC
Hilton Head Island, SC
Government
State
South Carolina State
WBTW News13

South Carolina city no longer allowing churches to bury people for free in cemetery it owns

MANNING, S.C. (AP) — A city in Clarendon County, South Carolina, will no longer allow churches to bury people in the city-owned cemetery for free. Manning City Council unanimously voted to end the practice, which the city administrator said was a gentleman’s agreement from long ago without any written record, “The Item” newspaper in Sumter reported. […]
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Pandemic impacts service sector pay in Horry County

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — First-time unemployment claims are trending back upward in South Carolina after reaching record lows at the end of November. Latest data from the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce shows 1,578 initial claims were filed last week. 161 were filed in Horry County, representing 10.2% of the claims and […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina 11th least-educated state, study finds

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina is the 11th least-educated state, according to a new study by WalletHub. South Carolina came in with a total score of 38.99, with a higher number meaning the state is more educated. Massachusetts is the most educated state with a score of 81.82, according to WalletHub. The least-educated […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cross Island Parkway#Tolls#Uban Construction#Ap#Rbc Heritage#The Southern Connector
WBTW News13

Fire damages vacant building in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – No injuries were reported Saturday night after a fire damaged a vacant building in Conway, a fire department spokesman said. The Conway Fire Department was dispatched at 10:30 p.m. to the 900 block of Hickory Circle. Horry County Fire Rescue assisted at the scene. No additional information was immediately available. Count […]
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

Crews on scene of structure fire in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – Crews with the City of Conway Fire Department are on scene of a structure fire in Conway, according to the city’s fire department. Crews were dispatched to the 900 block of Hickory Circle at 10:30 p.m. The structure apprears to be vacant and there are no injuries reported at this time, […]
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

No structures damaged in outdoor fire near Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – An approximately one-acre fire Saturday afternoon in the Conway area threatened some structures before it was brought under control, according to a spokesman for Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR was dispatched at 2:22 p.m. to the area of D. St. and Rose Moss Road. The fire was brought under control […]
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

Horry County putting new stormwater equipment to use

HORRY COUNTY, S.C (WBTW) – Horry County stormwater crews are using new equipment to help clear drainage ditches across the county. This fiscal year, the county bought five new excavators, an off-road dump truck, a drone and more. “We can get there quicker and we’re able to do a lot more at one time,” Horry […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WBTW News13

Historic Fitzgerald Motel in Myrtle Beach gets new sign

MYRTLE BEACH S.C. (WBTW) — The Historic Fitzgerald Hotel on Carver Street has a new sign on the building. This historic building used to be a safe place for African American musicians to stay while traveling. Now, it’s used as a museum and some of the rooms are used for small businesses. “Hopefully it sparks […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Highway 17 Bypass at Palmetto Pointe Boulevard reopened after crash

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Emergency crews have cleared the scene of a crash involving at least two vehicles that slowed traffic early Saturday afternoon along a section of Highway17 Bypass near Socastee. The crash happened about 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Palmetto Pointe Boulevard and blocked southbound lanes of traffic, according to […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Hwy 501 in Conway blocked after car crashes

CONWAY, S.C (WBTW) — The area of W. Highway 501 and Enoch Road in Conway is blocked after a vehicle crashed Monday morning, according to a social media post from Horry County Fire Rescue. One person was injured in the single-vehicle crash, according to authorities. The crash happened at about 11:20 a.m. Count on News13 […]
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

North Carolina firefighter’s home destroyed in blaze

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A firefighter with the Advance Fire Department lost everything when his home erupted in flames, according to the fire department. At about 9:40 a.m. Saturday, crews responded to a fire on the 100 block of McDaniel Road at the home of auxiliary Advance Fire Department firefighter William MacDonald. MacDonald’s son […]
WBTW News13

Crews respond to deadly crash in Marlboro County

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — At least one person is dead after a crash in Marlboro County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Crews responded to area of SC 177 and Leviner Road around 7:30 p.m. Sunday night. We are still working to learn how many people are dead, and if there are any […]
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

18K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy