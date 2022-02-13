ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Raiders committing to Derek Carr at QB

 1 day ago
2022-02-13 19:40:46 GMT+00:00 - The new leadership of the Las Vegas Raiders is ready to commit to Derek Carr as the quarterback of the future, NFL Network reported Sunday.

While speculation has abounded that the Raiders wanted to move on from Carr, new head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler are ready to embrace him and discuss a contract extension, per the report.

Carr has one year left on a five-year, $125 million extension he signed in 2017 and will earn about $20 million in 2022.

The Raiders finished 10-7 in 2021 and lost to the Cincinnati Bengals, 26-19, in an AFC wild-card game. On the season, Carr completed 428 passes for 4,804 yards, both career highs, and threw for 23 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

Now 30, Carr was the No. 36 overall selection (second round) of the 2014 NFL Draft. In eight seasons as the Raiders' starter, Carr has a 57-70 record and has thrown for 31,700 yards with 193 touchdowns and 85 interceptions. He has been named to the Pro Bowl three times.

Las Vegas Raiders: 1 player who could be a surprise roster cut in the 2022 offseason

The Las Vegas Raiders enter the upcoming offseason with plenty of uncertainty on both sides of the ball. Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels will lead a team that made quite a late push for a wild-card spot in the AFC playoff picture over the recent regular season. As chaotic as the season was for the Raiders, they still managed to clinch a spot in the playoffs, where they wound up providing the eventual AFC champions in the Cincinnati Bengals with a grand battle in the AFC wild-card round.
Raiders: 5 moves to clear $13 million in cap space for 2022

The Las Vegas Raiders will be looking to revamp the roster in 2022, and here is a way they can clear $13 million in cap space. Going into the 2022 offseason, the new regime leading the Las Vegas Raiders is going to want to put its stamp on this roster. General manager David Ziegler and head coach Josh McDaniels have a lot of decisions to make over the next few months, as well as a crucial 2022 NFL Draft coming up at the end of April.
News: Emmitt Smith, Troy Aikman diagnose Cowboys' woes; Micah Parsons disses Joe Burrow

The Cowboys aren’t in Super Bowl LVI, but why they’re not was a popular topic during the lead-up to the big game. As hype week rolled on toward Sunday, there was no shortage of former Cowboys making the interview rounds, and all were asked to troubleshoot the current troubles in Big D. Emmitt Smith had plenty of fingers to point, but Troy Aikman was left mostly scratching his head.
Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders 'moving forward' together with possible contract extension, per report

The Las Vegas Raiders made the NFL playoffs with a 10-7 record, but the jury is out on whether or not they have shown the type of Super Bowl upside that high-aiming owner Mark Davis craves. As such, questions regarding the future of quarterback Derek Carr began to surface — the former second-round pick has one season remaining on his contract and thus can become a free agent this time next year. But Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning that the Raiders and Carr are "moving forward" together with a possible extension after Las Vegas hired Josh McDaniels as its head coach.
QB Carr’s Future In Vegas Secure

Quarterback Derek Carr‘s future with the Raiders has been hot and cold for quite a while now, but, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the new leadership in Las Vegas is prepared to show their commitment to the eighth-year veteran with a contract extension. Just before the start...
Patriots Reportedly Considered Trade For This QB Before 2021 Season

Josh McDaniels won’t be making a quarterback change in Las Vegas. In fact, he’s reportedly preparing to hitch his wagon to Derek Carr for the long haul. “Sources say the Raiders are moving forward with Carr at QB and prepared to discuss a contract extension that would keep him in Las Vegas for the foreseeable future,” NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Sunday.
2022 NFL Draft: Las Vegas Raiders 7-round mock

The Las Vegas Raiders have holes on both sides of the ball, and they look to fill them with a loaded 2022 NFL Draft. This April, new Las Vegas Raiders general manager David Ziegler will have his first NFL Draft at the helm, as the team moved on from Mike Mayock this offseason. Mayock found some gems in the later rounds during his time as GM, but never really hit on elite talent in the first round, where he had five picks in his first two years.
Raiders Had a "Killer" on the O-Line

Tackle Henry Lawrence of the Oakland/Los Angeles Raiders was known to his teammates as “Killer,” but there probably has never been a nicer guy to play for the Silver and Black. The story going around was that Lawrence got his name because he was a “Lady Killer.”
Hunter Renfrow Originally Had No Interest In Playing for Raiders

Hunter Renfrow always dreamed of playing in the NFL. After a successful college career that included two national titles, the former Clemson standout was selected in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, and his lifelong dream had come to fruition. "That was a dream come true," Renfrow told...
Report: Domestic Violence Charges Dropped Against Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins’ Wife

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Domestic violence charges were dropped against the wife of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins, according to a report from TMZ. Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins was accused of knocking out one of Dwayne’s teeth when she punched him after a disagreement at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas last July, according to an arrest report. Gondrezick-Haskins told police the couple married in March and they were in Las Vegas to celebrate renewing their vows. (Photo: Provided) The police report said a part of Dwayne’s tooth was found on the floor, though he took to social media to deny anything happened to his teeth after the news broke. Kalabrya was charged with domestic battery, but court records from Jan. 10 show her case was dismissed, TMZ reported Friday. The Steelers signed the quarterback last year after he was released by the Washington Football Team. With the seemingly imminent retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, the team has turned its attention to Haskins and Mason Rudolph, though coach Mike Tomlin said “all options are on the table” when it comes to finding the next starter.
New Report Suggests Arch Manning Will Pick 1 Of 2 Teams

Over the past few months, the recruitment of five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning has been heating up. The No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class reportedly eliminated the Clemson Tigers from competition last week. He reportedly is down to four schools: Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas. However, the latest...
The refs stole the show in the final minutes of Super Bowl LVI for Rams-Bengals

There was a remarkable lack of penalties for the first 58 minutes of Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. The second half in particular went extremely quick, with the Bengals taking the lead on a controversial touchdown pass on the first play of the third quarter and the Rams spending the rest of the half trying to play catchup.
Why Shailene Woodley didn’t accompany Aaron Rodgers at NFL Honors Awards?

Aaron Rodgers, the name itself invokes so many emotions. On one side we have people who call him ignorant and stupid for giving expert analysis on stuff he has absolutely no knowledge about, while on the other hand, many consider him a free-spirited man. Rodgers has been brutally trolled by...
