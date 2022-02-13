Report: Raiders committing to Derek Carr at QB

2022-02-13 19:40:46 GMT+00:00 - The new leadership of the Las Vegas Raiders is ready to commit to Derek Carr as the quarterback of the future, NFL Network reported Sunday.

While speculation has abounded that the Raiders wanted to move on from Carr, new head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler are ready to embrace him and discuss a contract extension, per the report.

Carr has one year left on a five-year, $125 million extension he signed in 2017 and will earn about $20 million in 2022.

The Raiders finished 10-7 in 2021 and lost to the Cincinnati Bengals, 26-19, in an AFC wild-card game. On the season, Carr completed 428 passes for 4,804 yards, both career highs, and threw for 23 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

Now 30, Carr was the No. 36 overall selection (second round) of the 2014 NFL Draft. In eight seasons as the Raiders' starter, Carr has a 57-70 record and has thrown for 31,700 yards with 193 touchdowns and 85 interceptions. He has been named to the Pro Bowl three times.

(Field Level Media)

