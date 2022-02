On the February 6 episode of SBS’s “Running Man,” the cast shared an update on Jun So Min and Song Ji Hyo, who were absent from filming. On January 20, Super Junior’s Eunhyuk confirmed that he was diagnosed with COVID-19. Eunhyuk had filmed “Running Man” on January 17, so the entire cast and crew of the show were tested for the virus. Everyone tested negative, but as Song Ji Hyo is not yet vaccinated due to a drug allergy, she stated that she would be self-quarantining for 10 days. Meanwhile, Jun So Min is taking a brief hiatus from work to recover from the surgery she had to repair her foot fracture.

