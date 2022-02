When I first gazed upon this home, the theme song from the longest-running TV series ever— Dallas — started playing in my head. It happened again when this incredible estate was nominated in our annual search for The Sweetest Homes in Dallas-Fort Worth. We received so many fabulous nominations, and the work to narrow that list for you, our readers, was excruciatingly difficult. For homes to be in the running for our Sweetest Homes in Dallas-Fort Worth nod, it had to be listed during the period between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31 of 2021. This home met those requirements and its straight-out-of-legend vibe couldn’t be denied.

SOUTHLAKE, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO