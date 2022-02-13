ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Bucks guard Pat Connaughton to undergo hand surgery

By Adam Stites
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fVmks_0eDQ3sD000
Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks will be without Pat Connaughton for an extended period with the guard set to undergo surgery on his right hand, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Connaughton, 29, is a seven-year veteran who has been with the team since 2018. While he's mostly played as a reserve throughout his career, Connaughton has slid into the starting lineup a career-high 18 times so far in the 2021-22 season. He's averaging 27 minutes and 10.1 points per game this season, both career bests.

According to Wojnarowski, Connaughton has a fractured fourth metacarpal in his right hand, but should be able to return before the end of the regular season. The guard appeared to suffer the injury on a seemingly innocuous play during the Bucks' 131-107 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Thursday.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Kevin Durant on James Harden-Ben Simmons trade: 'I think everybody got what they wanted'

Kevin Durant’s first comments about the Brooklyn Nets’ trade of James Harden are certain to raise some eyebrows. As one of the All-Star captains, Durant appeared live on TNT’s draft show Thursday. While the focus was on the All-Star festivities, host Ernie Johnson took the opportunity to ask Durant about the day’s blockbuster trade that saw Harden shipped to the Philadelphia 76ers for a package headlined by Ben Simmons.
NBA
RealGM

Serge Ibaka Waived Trade Bonus In Deal To Bucks

Serge Ibaka could have pocketed a nice chunk of change when he was traded on deadline day, but Ibaka waived his bonuses so that the four-team trade could be completed. Ibaka could have collected nearly $400,000 when he was traded from the LA Clippers to the Milwaukee Bucks, but it could have made completing the deal more complicated from a salary-matching perspective. Ibaka waived his bonus to allow the deal to go through.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Pat Connaughton
RealGM

Bucks To Pursue Goran Dragic After Pat Connaughton Injury

The Milwaukee Bucks lost two valuable reserve guards this week. Donte DiVincenzo was traded to the Sacramento Kings at the deadline, and Pat Connaughton was lost to a fractured fourth metacarpal in his right hand. Connaughton is expected to return before the end of the regular season, after having surgery...
NBA
FanSided

Milwaukee Bucks: 5 possible buyout targets after Pat Connaughton’s injury

The Milwaukee Bucks’ bench was already paper-thin entering Thursday’s matchup with the Phoenix Suns, but they lost yet another key contributor during the contest. Pat Connaughton suffered a fractured right fourth metacarpal in the third quarter against the Suns and did not return to the action. The guard will likely miss some time moving forward.
NBA
FanSided

3 reasons to love the Milwaukee Bucks’ trade for Serge Ibaka

Before Thursday afternoon’s NBA trade deadline, the Milwaukee Bucks finalized a deal to acquire former Los Angeles Clippers center Serge Ibaka. There are three big reasons to love this trade for the Bucks and what it does for them in the future. Reason No. 1 to love the Serge...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hand Surgery#The Guard#The Milwaukee Bucks#Espn#Wojnarowski Connaughton#The Phoenix Suns#Pconnaughton
ClutchPoints

Top 2 buyout candidates for Bucks after 2022 NBA trade deadline, ranked

After making a few roster altering moves ahead of the 2022 NBA trade deadline, the Milwaukee Bucks could continue to make moves by staying active in the buyout market. With the departure of Donte DiVincenzo and Pat Connaughton recently suffering a fractured finger in his right hand, the Bucks may be looking to add some quality depth to their backcourt rotation.
NBA
southernillinoisnow.com

Celtics extend win streak….Bucks hopeful Connaughton is back before playoffs

UNDATED (AP) — The Boston Celtics looked like a team in disarray 2 1/2 weeks ago. Not anymore. It’s now an eight-game winning streak for the Celtics after Jayson Tatum furnished 38 points and 10 rebounds in a 105-95 victory over the Hawks. The Celtics trailed by 10...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo reacts to Tim Duncan comparison

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has already accomplished a whole lot in the NBA and he’s just nine seasons into his career. The Greek Freak has won an NBA title, been a two-time MVP, and was named a Finals MVP. Aside from that, he’s also heading to his sixth All-Star Game this weekend. Given his accomplishments, humbleness, and style of play, that’s drawn comparisons to another dominant big man in San Antonio Spurs legend Tim Duncan.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

3 reasons why the Milwaukee Bucks should pursue Goran Dragić

After acquiring Serge Ibaka at the trade deadline, the Milwaukee Bucks are expected to continue seeking roster upgrades through the buyout market. While there are several players that would be fitting targets for the defending champions, one player they reportedly could express interest in is Goran Dragić, the NBA’s 2013-14 Most Improved Player.
NBA
NBA

Medical Update on Pat Connaughton

Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton underwent successful surgery today to repair the fractured fourth metacarpal on his right hand. Connaughton injured his hand in the Bucks game at Phoenix on Feb. 10. The surgery was performed by Dr. Michelle Carlson at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York. Connaughton...
NBA
ESPN

Antetokounmpo and the Bucks take on the Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers (23-34, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (35-22, fourth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks take on the Portland Trail Blazers. Antetokounmpo is second in the league scoring 29.0 points per game. The Bucks have gone 19-9 in home...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Bucks’ biggest mistake at the 2022 NBA Trade Deadline

This year, the Milwaukee Bucks are once again playing like the top team in the NBA. Even if they haven’t had the year they had hoped for, they have still performed admirably and defeated some good opponents who they will undoubtedly face in the playoffs. They did a fantastic...
NBA
numberfire.com

Giannis Antetokounmpo (ankle) now doubtful Monday for Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks small forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (sore left ankle) is listed as doubtful for Monday versus the Portland Trail Blazers. Antetokounmpo was previously listed as probable, but it looks like he will be inactive on Monday. The Bucks are on the front end of a back-to-back and might just be erring on the side of caution ahead of the All-Star break. Jordan Nwora and Bobby Portis should both take on larger roles versus the Trail Blazers. Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday are also in line for more opportunities on offense.
NBA
FanSided

Milwaukee Bucks: Positives and negatives of the Donte DiVincenzo trade

There are both positive and negative results for the new-look Milwaukee Bucks as a result of the Donte DiVincenzo trade. Let’s examine and assess the good, the bad, the sublime, and the ugly. Assessing the positives and negatives of the Milwaukee Bucks’ trade deadline move that included Serge Ibaka...
NBA
The Spun

Rams Released An Official Injury Update For Odell Beckham

We may have seen the last of Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in Super Bowl 56. Beckham suffered an apparent knee injury late in the first half of Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Rams and Bengals. He required assistance when leaving the field and eventually went back to the locker room with trainers.
NFL
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

28K+
Followers
32K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy