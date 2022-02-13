Bucks guard Pat Connaughton to undergo hand surgery

Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks will be without Pat Connaughton for an extended period with the guard set to undergo surgery on his right hand, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Connaughton, 29, is a seven-year veteran who has been with the team since 2018. While he's mostly played as a reserve throughout his career, Connaughton has slid into the starting lineup a career-high 18 times so far in the 2021-22 season. He's averaging 27 minutes and 10.1 points per game this season, both career bests.

According to Wojnarowski, Connaughton has a fractured fourth metacarpal in his right hand, but should be able to return before the end of the regular season. The guard appeared to suffer the injury on a seemingly innocuous play during the Bucks' 131-107 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Thursday.