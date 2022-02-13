ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Multiple car crashes on US-127 in Lansing closed freeway, now open

By Samana Sheikh
WLNS
WLNS
 1 day ago

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS)—A huge car crash has Southbound US-127 after I-69 Exit 82 shut down, according to MDOT. Multiple cars were involved in the crash.

MDOT Tweets

Police responded to calls of reported crashes around 1:35 p.m. and the freeway was shut down until 3:15 p.m. Authorities say there were 11 cars involved in different car crashes on the same stretch of the freeway which led them to shut the freeway down.

6 News saw Lansing Township Police responding to multiple vehicles involved in the crash, and Michigan State University Police assisting with traffic. 6 News also saw at least 2 tow trucks were at the scene assisting with the situation.

Police told 6 News no one was injured from the multiple car crashes, and the vehicles just needed to be towed.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments

SomePeopleMakeYouSay
1d ago

Once again people, You must remember how to drive in MI weather. I'm praying no one was hurt, at least seriously. It all comes back to your winter driving skills and remember to give yourself and others a bit of extra space. It's worth a few extra minutes not to be hours, day's or not at all late. Good Driving people.

Reply
6
 

WLNS

Bridge to Canada exit ramps closed

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS)— The bridge to Canada exit ramps are closed in Detroit, according to MDOT. People are encouraged to use the Port Huron route to Canada. Non-truck traffic is encouraged to use the Windsor tunnel. <<<We will continue to keep you updated on-air and online as we learn more.
DETROIT, MI
Lansing, MI
Traffic
Local
Michigan Cars
Lansing, MI
Cars
Lansing, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Traffic
#Vehicles#Traffic Accident#Mdot#Nexstar Media Inc#Wlns 6 News
WLNS

WLNS

WLNS

WLNS

WLNS

