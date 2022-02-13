Multiple car crashes on US-127 in Lansing closed freeway, now open
INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS)—A huge car crash has Southbound US-127 after I-69 Exit 82 shut down, according to MDOT. Multiple cars were involved in the crash.
Police responded to calls of reported crashes around 1:35 p.m. and the freeway was shut down until 3:15 p.m. Authorities say there were 11 cars involved in different car crashes on the same stretch of the freeway which led them to shut the freeway down.
6 News saw Lansing Township Police responding to multiple vehicles involved in the crash, and Michigan State University Police assisting with traffic. 6 News also saw at least 2 tow trucks were at the scene assisting with the situation.
Police told 6 News no one was injured from the multiple car crashes, and the vehicles just needed to be towed.
