Man Shot While Driving With Family In Car In St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A man was shot while driving through St. Paul with his wife and children Sunday morning,...minnesota.cbslocal.com
ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A man was shot while driving through St. Paul with his wife and children Sunday morning,...minnesota.cbslocal.com
ill bet st paul will catch him, it's a whole different policing world than MPLS. thankfully he was only hit in the arm, and his family is safe. this is a other example why law abiding citizens should be prepared to defend themselves and family.
Comments / 2