ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

K-State tries to enhance tourney resume vs. West Virginia

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pE15R_0eDQ1nyB00

The bottom of the Big 12 Conference is a little bit different than the bottom of most conferences.

With four Big 12 teams in the top 15 of the NCAA’s NET rankings through Saturday night’s games, there are more chances for the bottom teams to construct an impressive resume and make a run at an at-large berth.

For Kansas State and West Virginia, Monday night’s game in Manhattan, Kan., offers an opportunity for one of them to grab a win that could spark a late run into the 68-team NCAA field next month. Each has some high-profile games left on the schedule.

And the Wildcats (13-11, 5-7) come into this one with momentum after rallying Saturday for a 75-69 overtime win at Iowa State. They allowed just 29 points after halftime, limiting the Cyclones to 31.4 percent shooting from the field.

“The plays went our way and our guys made plays and made shots,” Kansas State coach Bruce Weber said.

Nijel Pack scored 19 points, his fourth straight game leading the Wildcats in scoring. Markquis Nowell added 16, including a game-sealing 3-pointer in overtime, while Mark Smith chipped in 15 points and nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Mountaineers (14-10, 3-8) enter with what Pat Riley once called “menmotum,” the opposite of momentum. They absorbed an 81-58 pounding Saturday at Oklahoma State for their eighth loss in nine games.

Nothing went right for West Virginia, which is desperate to get back to the firm that enabled the Mountaineers to open the season 11-1. They hit just 19 of 60 shots from the field and the Cowboys dominated with a 2-to-1 advantage on the boards (48-24) and boasted a 40-16 advantage in points in the paint.

Mountaineers coach Bob Huggins said his team did a poor job of running its offense.

“When you run a set, you look at option one, then option two and maybe option three, and there were times where we didn’t even look at option one,” he said. “And didn’t even want to look at option one.”

West Virginia edged Kansas State 71-68 on Jan. 9 in Morgantown behind 26 points and four 3-pointers from Sean McNeil. At that point, WVU was 12-2 on the season, but is just 2-8 since then.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

New Report Suggests Arch Manning Will Pick 1 Of 2 Teams

Over the past few months, the recruitment of five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning has been heating up. The No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class reportedly eliminated the Clemson Tigers from competition last week. He reportedly is down to four schools: Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas. However, the latest...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WBOY

WVU hoops at Kansas State: Tip time, TV/Stream info and more

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia will look to get back into the win column on Monday, when the Mountaineers wrap up their two-game road swing against Kansas State. While West Virginia is coming off a loss, the Wildcats managed to pick up a road victory on Saturday. Here’s everything...
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Huggins lays into his team after blowout loss to Oklahoma State

West Virginia's winning ways did not last long. Just four days after the Mountaineers broke their seven-game losing streak, Bob Huggins' squad was blown out by Oklahoma State on Saturday afternoon, 81-58. The Head Coach joined his postgame radio show to discuss the loss, and he began with the fact that the Cowboys simply played a man's game, while the Mountaineers got run over.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, KS
College Sports
Manhattan, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Manhattan, KS
Local
Kansas College Sports
State
West Virginia State
247Sports

How to Watch Texas Tech versus TCU

The Texas Tech Red Raiders (18-6, 7-4) will put their undefeated home mark on the line when they take on the road warriors from Fort Worth, the TCU Horned Frogs (16-5, 5-4), at 3:00 Saturday in United Supermarkets Arena. The game will be aired on ESPN+. One interesting, and perhaps...
FORT WORTH, TX
LJWORLD

Kersgieter hits 1,000th point in Kansas women’s win over K-State

A team known for closing out opponents did so again Saturday night — and in the process reached highs unseen in Lawrence in more than 20 years. The Kansas women’s basketball team recovered from a prolonged shooting slump and used a 10-point run late in the fourth quarter to defeat Kansas State 63-51 at Allen Fieldhouse.
LAWRENCE, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Huggins
Person
Pat Riley
ocolly.com

On point without 3-pointers: OSU dominates West Virginia

Well into the second half, Oklahoma State had yet to make a 3-pointer. It did not matter. The Cowboys dominated. OSU beat the West Virginia Mountaineers 81-58 on Saturday afternoon in Gallagher-Iba Arena. When junior guard Keylan Boone made OSU’s first 3-pointer of the game, a swish from the corner...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Scarlet Nation

Winners and Losers: K-State challenging for tourney bid

1. WILDCATS: It was another see-saw week for Kansas State, and another week of providing a glimmer of hope. They've also won three of their last four Big 12 games and have another winnable contest at home on Monday night against West Virginia. 2. HARSIN: Somehow, someway, Bryan Harsin defeated...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Wichita Eagle

Oklahoma Sooners vs. Kansas Jayhawks men’s basketball: Lineups, tipoff, TV, facts

When/where: Noon Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas. TV/radio: CBS; WHB (810 AM) About Oklahoma (14-10, 4-7 Big 12): Oklahoma senior Umoja Gibson went 8-of-11 from three and scored a season-high 30 points in OU’s 70-55 victory over No 9-ranked Texas Tech on Wednesday in Norman, Oklahoma. Elijah Harkless scored 13 points for the Sooners, who held the Red Raiders to 39.6% shooting. Texas Tech went 2-of-17 from three. Rallying from a five-point halftime deficit, OU snapped its three-game losing streak. ... The Sooners, who are 2-7 in their last nine games, are still in the running for an NCAA bid following that win over Texas Tech. OU entered the game with a NET ranking of 39 with three ranked teams to play in the next four contests. … OU has four wins this season against teams ranked at the time in the top 15 of the Associated Press poll. … Jalen Hill is shooting 59.8% (73-122) from the field.. … First-year OU coach Porter Moser claimed his 300th career victory when the Sooners beat Florida on Dec. 1. He’s 307-252 in 18 years as a head coach. … Oklahoma is one of 20 NCAA Division I programs with a father-son, coach-player combination (Porter Moser and freshman guard Jake Moser) and the only such combo in the Big 12. … Oklahoma is one of 16 NCAA Division I teams that have two brothers (Tanner and Jacob Groves) on the team. The Sooners have had three pairs of brothers play on the same team — Groves brothers, Wayman and William Tisdale, and Blake and Taylor Griffin.
NORMAN, OK
texasguardian.com

No. 9 Texas Tech rallies to dispatch TCU

Terrance Shannon Jr. scored 20 points to help No. 9 Texas Tech post an 82-69 victory over TCU on Saturday in Big 12 play at Lubbock, Texas. The Red Raiders, still stinging from a double-digit road loss at Oklahoma earlier in the week, fell into a big first-half hole and seemed out of sync in the game's initial 10 minutes.
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K State#Kansas State#College Football#Wildcats#Cyclones#Mountaineers#Cowboys
bringonthecats.com

Kansas State at Iowa State: Open Game Thread

Well, last Wednesday’s game started out okay, but the Wildcats lack of inside presence and overall length eventually doomed them against the visiting Bears. The loss was expected, though it wasted yet another incredible performance from Nijel Pack, and the WeberCats are now 0-2 when the star guard drops 30 or more points.
AMES, IA
Herald-Dispatch

Fleshman signs with UC, Smith with West Virginia State

ONA — Jaden Fleshman knows 161 of the 195 flags of the world’s countries, but a banner of another type helped him choose where to play college soccer. The University of Charleston’s 2017 and 2019 NCAA Division II national championship flags factored into the Cabell Midland soccer standout’s decision to sign with the Golden Eagles on Friday.
CHARLESTON, WV
KU Sports

Game Day Breakdown: No. 6 Kansas vs. Oklahoma State

No. 8 Kansas Jayhawks (20-4 overall, 9-2 Big 12) vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys (12-12 overall, 5-7 Big 12) One of the easiest things for basketball fans to complain about — and be right about — is poor free throw shooting. And while the Jayhawks have been pretty good...
LAWRENCE, KS
KSN News

Kansas outlasts Oklahoma, 71-69

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KU Athletics Communications) — Led by 22 points from redshirt sophomore forward Jalen Wilson, No. 8 Kansas outlasted Oklahoma, 71-69 to earn its 20th win for the 33rd consecutive season inside Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday afternoon. Kansas improves to 20-4 (9-3 Big 12), while Oklahoma falls to 14-11 (4-8 Big 12). The Jayhawks have now won […]
LAWRENCE, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
The Oklahoman

Oklahoma vs. Texas men's basketball: How to watch, three things to know, live updates

The Oklahoma men's basketball team returns home for a game against No. 20-ranked Texas on Tuesday at 6 p.m. The Sooners (14-11, 4-8 Big 12) are looking to rebound from a 71-69 loss to then-No. 8 Kansas, while the Longhorns (18-7, 7-5 Big 12) are recovering from an 80-63 loss to then-No. 10 Baylor. Here's a guide for Tuesday's contest and a lineup projection for both squads.
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

Everything Mike Boynton said after Oklahoma State's win vs. West Virginia

STILLWATER, Okla. — Behind a career-high performance from Moussa Cisse, Oklahoma State picked up a dominating 81-58 win against West Virginia inside Gallagher-Iba Arena on Saturday afternoon. The sophomore big man posted a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Avery Anderson also had 18 points for the Pokes...
STILLWATER, OK
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

41K+
Followers
36K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy