I only hear about this Alliance in bits and pieces. But WRT to football, it sounds like the ACC, PAC, and B1G are going to play more. Sounds good to me. But I'm not sure the purpose. Schools can simply schedule each other more often if they want without an Alliance. So will we be playing games on the West Coast? If so, that is fine by me. But is this at a bigger cost?

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO