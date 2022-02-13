hokies +1.5 today. too bad the game isn't on tv. hard to believe.

Hello, my name is Joshua Jackson and in my study hall class we had some debates. One of the debates on the board that the teacher wrote got me thinking about whether video games are really bad for you or not. Well, for me I find video games relaxing and take the edge off when you get free time especially if you’ve had a long day and want a break. Most of the time I would say I don’t get the time to play video games so it’s nice to play once in a while. I remember when I was younger a few years ago I was very addicted and I would play them straight after I got home from school.

