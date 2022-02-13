ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

hokies +1.5 today. too bad the game isn't on tv. hard to believe.

Are video games bad for you?

Hello, my name is Joshua Jackson and in my study hall class we had some debates. One of the debates on the board that the teacher wrote got me thinking about whether video games are really bad for you or not. Well, for me I find video games relaxing and take the edge off when you get free time especially if you’ve had a long day and want a break. Most of the time I would say I don’t get the time to play video games so it’s nice to play once in a while. I remember when I was younger a few years ago I was very addicted and I would play them straight after I got home from school.
Would be nice to have at least 2 really good pitchers this season

Anyone run numbers to see how many walks included an illegal pitch? ** -- RRHokie90 02/12/2022 2:44PM. Not how many illegals she had, how many led to the 8 walks... ** -- RRHokie90 02/12/2022 3:06PM. Would be nice to have at least 2 really good pitchers this season -- EDGEMAN...
Tops off a pretty nice weekend for Hokie Sports!

Lady golfers continue the hot streak and win the Columbia Classic tourney -- Nortazhokie 02/14/2022 2:03PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
Looking ahead - anyone know if this weekend's softball games are televised?

Looking ahead - anyone know if this weekend's softball games are televised? ** -- HokieAllMyLife 02/14/2022 10:29AM. Yes, I'm pretty sure it will at least be on the radio. Can probably find -- Nortazhokie 02/14/2022 2:34PM. Top 10 matchup. one would think that maybe somebody would think it a --...
Wordle fans upset the game has become ‘too hard’ since NYT takeover

Avid players of the viral word game Wordle have noticed something different about the game in recent days, with many saying it feels harder to play.Some fans believe the game has gotten more difficult since it was bought by The New York Times (NYT) earlier this month.The word puzzle was purchased by the publication from creator Josh Wardle on 31 January and migrated to the NYT’s website last Thursday.But players have taken to Twitter to complain about the game becoming “too hard” to win since it changed ownership, with several indicating that the difficulty has put them off.One person wrote:...
Sloppy passing

"What in the wide, wide world of sports is going on here?" ** -- TomTurkey 02/13/2022 2:29PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
I hope you are right. Talk to me Feb. 2025.

FYI--Congrats to VT wrestlers, ladies basketball and ladies softball. -- carhokies 02/12/2022 08:10AM. Lets hope our football team can get back to winning starting this fall -- EDGEMAN 02/12/2022 10:05AM. The Buzz hire got great results, for the 2nd most important revenue sport -- No_Limit_Hokie 02/12/2022 12:16PM. You must log...
Pretty sure the qb draw was open for 3 or 4 yards there

4th and 1, let’s go shotgun & drop back to pass. Always hated that call -- AirForceHokie77 02/13/2022 10:13PM. And I don't think they double-teamed Aaron Donald either. Horrible call. ** -- KCHokie2 02/13/2022 10:36PM. Yep. Plus running Perine on 3rd and 1 - Mixon not even on field....
Wish lane would go to seats in Sec 10 and 11

Just learned that SoFI existed six weeks ago when I received an unsolicited -- HoustonHokie 02/14/2022 12:48PM. Because pro stadiums have SEATS. Lane (& many ncaa) are lines on a bench. ** -- marcbvtgm 02/14/2022 08:49AM. You got a problem with those old people in section 10? ;-) -- whatIpostlike...
Way back before y'alls time, I was watching a SB game between F$U and VT.

It was the day of the spring game. Tincher was pitching for us. Almost from the 1st pitch the sleaze bag F$U coach was barking at the umpires about illegal pitches by AT. She got to the umps, because that day. Tincher was called for more "illegal" pitches than in the rest of her career.
