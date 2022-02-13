Man arrested for breaking, entering Coldwater Country Club

COLDWATER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is in custody after he was found with items stolen from the Coldwater Country Club at a gas station on Sunday morning.

Around 5:30 a.m., troopers with the Michigan State Police were sent to the Coldwater Country Club for a breaking and entering alarm.

Troopers watched video footage of the incident which showed them that a man had entered the building, MSP said. K-9’s were called and tracked the suspect to the area of River and Burch Roads.

While troopers were searching the area, a witness driving through stopped and told troopers that they had been flagged down by a man who asked for a ride to the Coldwater Shell Station on Western Avenue.

MSP said that when troopers arrived to the Shell Station, they found a man matching the description of the suspect. He was also found with stolen items from the Coldwater Country Club.

The man was arrested and is being held at the Branch County Jail pending arraignment.

This case remains under investigation.

