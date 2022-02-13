ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Super Bowl Sunday is said to be the highest day for waste -- what we can do

Charlotte County, Collier and Lee County are launching a recycling campaign today to remind Southwest Florida that ‘Plastic is okay, but plastic bags, no way!’ and to keep plastic bags in the trash and out of the recycle carts.

It is said that waste goes up most during holidays and Super Bowl Sunday.

Super Bowl Sunday is actually said to be the highest day for waste.

‘By launching this campaign on Super Bowl Sunday, the biggest day for trash, we hope to get people to engage in habits where they will dispose of plastic bags properly.”
Lorenzo Daetz, Charlotte County Public Works Solid Waste Division.

Here’s how we can help:

  • Place plastic bags in the trash, do not recycle.
  • Consider some reusable shopping bags.
  • Make sure to collect your plastic bags and return to the grocery store where drop off bins for plastic bags can be located.
  • For the plastic bags you do have, find a way to use them instead of throwing it out.

