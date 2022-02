Rolls-Royce announced back in September that it would be fulfilling the prophecy of its founder by introducing its first mainstream production electric vehicle. The announcement came with the confirmation of the Spectre name and a teaser that showed wacky camouflage made up of words that have inspired the new model's creation. This was followed by the promise that the Pantheon grille would still feature despite its inherent redundancy in an EV. As much as an electric Rolls is a departure from the norm in and of itself, the styling of the Spectre can't be too unorthodox. That's great news for those who like tradition, but it also means that deciphering the below spy shots is a bit tricky.

