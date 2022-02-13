ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley High alum, former New Mexico State basketball player dies at 21

By Dianté Gibbs
 1 day ago

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (WCBD) – Former New Mexico State men’s basketball player and alum of Berkeley High School Ishan White died on Saturday, the Berkeley High men’s basketball program announced.

White, of St. Stephen, was a player for the New Mexico State Aggies and former Berkeley men’s basketball player – he was a 2019 graduate of Berkeley High School.

The Berkeley Men’s Basketball program tweeted the following on Saturday night:

Sad news out of Moncks Corner. Former Berkeley boys basketball player, 2019 graduate Ishan White, passed away earlier today. Our hearts and prayers go out to his family, friends, and the entire Berkeley Stags community. @BerkeleyStags

The Las Cruces Sun-News said that White was “medically disqualified ” from playing with the New Mexico Aggies team, but, at the time, head coach Chris Jans didn’t provide additional details on his status.

The New Mexico State Men’s Basketball program tweeted:

We are saddened to learn of the passing of former Aggie Ishan White. Our thoughts and prayers are with Ishan’s family and friends as we grieve with them during this time. #AggieUp

Details of White’s death were not immediately available.

